Sheffield's Kenneth Steel: The famous rail travel artist you have never heard of

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work of a prolific but little-known artist who produced many posters synonymous with 1950s rail travel has gone on display. Born in 1906, Kenneth Steel was a versatile painter who was often commissioned to produce architectural sketches. But it was his posters for British seaside resorts and other...

www.bbc.co.uk

Forward

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Potentially explosive shipwreck in River Thames to be broken up

The wreck of a Second World War cargo ship that contains hundreds of tons of explosives will be broken up after decades at the bottom of the Thames.Specialists from the Royal Navy will advise government sub-contractors on safety as they negotiate the SS Richard Montgomery, which has lain broken over a sandbar in the Thames estuary since 1944.She was one of about 2,700 Liberty ships built by America to run supplies for the war effort in Europe.The 7,000-ton cargo vessel ran aground near the Medway approach channel in August 1944 and, though workers were able to salvage about half her...
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham shares stunning wedding photo with Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn shared a wedding photo with his partner, Nicola Peltz, to social media on Wednesday. the aspiring chef penned a simple but sweet tribute to his love. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old posted a photo that showed himself and Nicola attending his grandfather's wedding earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a "trans trailblazer" following her death at the age of 86. Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960. She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Gold acorn-nibbling squirrel ring found near Ely declared treasure

A gold ring found in a field and etched with a red squirrel on its hindlegs while nibbling an acorn "would have been owned by someone of high status". The ring was discovered by a metal detectorist near Ely in Cambridgeshire, in January 2020. It was made at some point...
SCIENCE

