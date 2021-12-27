ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, CO

HUDSON | Workers strategically pivot post pandemic

By Miller Hudson
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLaWZ_0dWXYTRc00
Miller Hudson

Last week I drove past a Taco Bell displaying a sign that announced, “Start now! We pay $19 an hour. Work today, get paid today!” That doesn’t sound like they are seeking career candidates — more like anyone with a pulse will do. If you can still remember 2019 B.C. (before COVID) there was a labor/management tussle underway called “The Fight for Fifteen,” demanding a statewide $15 dollar-an-hour minimum wage. Supporters successfully persuaded voters to mandate five-years of step-by-step wage hikes in order to reach their $15 dollar goal. The legal minimum now rests at $12.32, while real wages have blown well past $15 per hour.

Just two years ago, employers were grumbling the pillars of Colorado’s economic prosperity would topple should wages be raised to $15 dollars. So much for that theory. It appears a few months idled at home persuaded many of the unemployed they would be foolish to return to work full-time at jobs that left them poor and struggling to pay rent. Why this turn of events surprises anyone, is a mystery. It’s easier to recognize you are being exploited by your bosses after it stops than while you’re trapped in a frantic survival loop. With jobs plentiful and salaries rising, Colorado may owe the federal government upwards of a billion dollars in unemployment trust fund loans, but new claims have shrunk to an all-time low and welfare costs are falling.

It appears the Colorado workplace will never be the same again. Despite grumbling that workers concluded they would rather remain at home and collect unemployment checks, most have actually returned to work — just not to their old jobs. Poverty wages lost their appeal when income inequality widened as the top 3% of earners saw their earnings grow by 70%. The audacity of millennials has prompted complaints that young workers are just too damned entitled. As a recovering Yuppie Boomer myself, I’m sure I’ve heard similar whining before. Instead of Reagan’s welfare queens traveling in Cadillacs, today we resent climate alarmists purchasing Teslas.

Among industrialized nations, the United States leads with nearly 25% of its workforce employed in low-wage service jobs. Considering Colorado’s economic dependence on tourism, it’s likely even larger than that. Hedge fund raids in service industries have made this problem even worse as equity pirates wring every last penny from workers’ paychecks. Can there be anything more disgraceful than the fact that 600,000 American health care workers have no health insurance and a majority of EMTs, who risk ferrying COVID patients to emergency rooms, also receive no medical coverage? In an August survey, 55% of the workforce reported they expected to look for a new job in 2022. Low-wage employers are shocked to learn there may no longer be an endless supply of financially desperate applicants.

As David Dayen points out in the American Prospect, much of this should have been expected. “Research survey(ing) 19 pandemics stretching back to the Black Death, found that real wages consistently went up …something not paralleled in similarly traumatic events like wars. Pandemics are a leveler for inequality,” he notes. Whether employers were feudal Lords in the 1300s, sweatshop operators in the 19th century or Republican legislators today, attempts have repeatedly been made to use the legal system to force workers to return to dead-end jobs. Twenty-five states rolled back enhanced COVID unemployment benefits this year, Colorado thankfully not among these, in the hope this might starve unskilled parents back into the workforce. It didn’t work.

On the positive side, we are witnessing a tsunami of business formations as workers choose to either become self-employed or band together to finance business start-ups. During the first three quarters of 2021, new business filings have been running at more than 5,000 every day. These entrepreneurial workers won’t be returning to the low-wage workforce any time soon, which should help maintain upward pressure on wages. Questioned about what employers should expect in terms of pay, Loren Furman, the incoming President at the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged salaries are likely to keep rising through 2024. Despite inflation worries, for the moment wages are running ahead of prices which is good news for everyone.

The emergence of the Omicron variant indicates we will continue to face a fluid public health challenge, bordering on turmoil. Climate change, childcare, infrastructure investment and health system resilience continue to simmer on the back burners of Colorado’s economic engine. As the Legislature returns in January it is becoming clear we are still closer to the end of the beginning than we are to the beginning of the end of the plague years. Providing a living wage for full-time work seems a necessary place to start. Subsidizing low-wage employers through Colorado’s welfare system is about as inefficient and counter-productive a public policy as imaginable.

Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kiplinger

Welcome to the Post-Pandemic Workplace

For the first time in history, American workplaces encompass employees spanning five generations, from those born before World War II to those who have never known life without Google. The main reason for this generational diversity? People are working longer, sometimes into their 70s and 80s. As businesses grapple with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Payment For Social Security Beneficiaries

More than 70 million people in the United States rely on Social Security. According to The Fool, the maximum Social Security benefit is only available to a minimal number of people. The maximum annual benefit in 2021 is $46,740, or $3,895 per month. Next year, the maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 or $50,000 is expected to rise by 5.9 percent due to rising inflation.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Lowest Minimum Wage Relative to Cost of Living

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Self. The pandemic-era economy has many unusual and uncertain features that have made it difficult to analyze. And one of the major open questions is what this economic period will do to wages and prices long-term. The federal minimum wage was first created...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Inequality#Legislature#Real Wages#Hudson Workers#Taco Bell#Covid
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Footwear News

683,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in October As Labor Shortages Persist

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to keep stores staffed this holiday season. Roughly 4.2 million people, or 2.8% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in October, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities and finance saw the most quits in October. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in October was 683,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was slightly down from the roughly 685,0000 retail workers who left their jobs in September, mass quitting...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy