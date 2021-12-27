ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get total control over your iOS devices with one app!

By DealPost Team
Macworld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a diehard iOS user, then an app that can manage all of your devices and help you keep files and apps in order is going to sound great. iMazing iOS Manager is an incredible tool that lets iOS users do exactly that, and for...

www.macworld.com

Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
The Verge

9 great apps for your new 2021 Android device

Congratulations on your new Android device! After going through all the legalese to set up your Google account and services (and probably doing the same with your phone manufacturer and carrier), you’re finally ready to make your phone or tablet your own. As you populate your email app with new emails and purge useless apps from your device, now is the time to install some better apps that will improve your life. Here are nine Android apps that made me happier and more organized, without being overly demanding of my user data or annoying with ads.
rekkerd.org

Rassel: Free pocket shaker app for iOS

Klevgränd has announced the release of a new app that transforms your iPhone into a shaken percussion instrument. The initial version of the Rassel – Pocket Shaker comes with four different instruments: Egg, Shaker, Tambourine and Bells. The app is based on a unique audio rendering engine that...
9to5Google

Play Store adds ‘Your devices’ search filter to make it easier to find compatible apps

To help you find apps for all of your Android and Wear OS devices, the Play Store now has a neat search filter to help you get compatible apps for all of your hardware. Expanding upon the ability to remotely install apps from your phone to Android TV and Wear OS watches, this new search filter will appear when you enter a term or query and want to drill down into more concise and targetted sections.
9to5Mac

iOS devices are now supported in JumpCloud’s device management solution

JumpCloud launched its mobile device management platform in May of 2020, but it only supported macOS devices. Today, JumpCloud is now supporting iOS devices as well. At launch, JumpCloud is supporting the following iOS configuration options:. Require a passcode. Put web shortcuts on the home screen. Custom configuration for policies,...
makeuseof.com

How to Use App Privacy Report in iOS 15

Due to the increasing concerns over digital privacy, Apple, one of the most vocal companies on user privacy, has upped its game in this area. App Privacy Report, first available in iOS 15, enables you to view data accessed by different apps installed on your iPhone. It also includes details...
Mac Observer

Slopes Ski Tracking App on iOS Gets Major Update

Ski tracking app Slopes has got a major iOS update. These include a new recording experience on the iPhone and premium digital trail maps. The Recording Screen in the Slopes app has been completely rewritten and is now focused on full-screen live maps. Important information such as official trail maps or ski patrol contact can be accessed in one tap. For those with a premium subscription, recording uses the new digital trail maps. It shows both where a user is on the trail, and where their friends are. Free users can see their friends’ location on Apple Maps but not the premium winter maps. The premium version also gives users real-time tracking of where they have been. The whole experience has also been better integrated with the Apple Watch, meaning the recording is the same, whatever device someone uses to conduct it.
MacRumors Forums

iOS 16 Safety Feature Already Being Tested Using Millions of Devices

Apple is working on a "crash detection" feature using data from million of iPhones and Apple Watches that could launch in 2022, according to a recent report. Citing internal company documents and people said to be familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that the new feature could use the iPhone and Apple Watch to automatically detect when a user is involved in a car crash.
Tidbits

iOS Music and iTunes Store Apps Stumble over Deleted Tracks

Call me unusual, but I don’t keep any music on my iPhone—I have an iPod touch for that. In the not-too-distant past, the Music app on my iPhone would show no music, which is exactly what I want. But with my current iPhone running iOS 15.1.1, it’s not...
xda-developers

This app lets you take back control over how Android 12 opens links

Among all the fantastic features and changes that Android 12 brings along, it also introduces some rather controversial changes. We have already talked about how Android 12’s new background app limitations can run havoc on apps like Termux. Another annoying change in Android 12 is the way it handles external links. If you’ve recently upgraded to Android 12, you probably would have noticed that when opening links, you no longer get that familiar “Open with” dialogue. Links will either automatically open in their corresponding apps or take you straight to Google Chrome or your default browser. If you’re not a fan of this change and want to restore the way things were in older Android versions, read on.
Mac Observer

iOS: Set a Category for Bluetooth Devices to Get the Best Experience

Apple released a feature in iOS 14.4 that involves Bluetooth device types that people can manually set. It doesn’t seem like you can change the setting for Apple devices such as AirPods, however. There are no new categories as of iOS 15.2. iOS 14.4 Bluetooth Device Categories. Your iPhone...
Mac Observer

‘Cryptomator’ 2.0 is Here and it Integrates Into iOS Files App

The team behind Cryptomator has rewritten the app in Swift, and with version 2.0 the app is completely integrated into the Files app. This means that your vaults are directly accessible from there. For example, you can now save and edit a Word document directly in an encrypted vault via the Files app. In addition, features like thumbnails, grid view, swiping through images, and drag & drop are possible with the new app. To summarize, Cryptomator gives you end-to-end encryption for your files. You can store them in Google Drive, iCloud Drive, Dropbox, and more. You can also store them offline in the Files app or on a hard drive.
newfolks.com

The Microsoft safety app for Android and iOS is something every family needs

The Microsoft Family Safety app was designed with parents like you in mind, and many of its valuable features are available for free. The app is available to download on Apple and Android devices. The app’s offerings are divided into four categories: screen time limits, content filters, location awareness, and...
