John Madden, one of the most ubiquitous names in football over the last six decades, died Tuesday at the age of 85. A certain generation knows him best as the voice of the popular "Madden NFL" video-game franchise, but Madden also made an enormous impact as a Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster. After serving as the head coach of the Raiders for 10 seasons (1969-1978), a run that included a win in Super Bowl XI, Madden became known for his use of the telestrator and ability to bring an Everyman sensibility to the broadcast booth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO