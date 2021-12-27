ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inpixon’s CXApp Event Platform Selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers as Exclusive Event Management Solution

By PRNewswire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-ABPM Membership is Comprised of Top-Tier Enterprises Including More Than 100 Fortune 500 Companies. -Inpixon’s Event Platform to be Exclusively Utilized for all ABPM Events Including Conferences, Workshops, and Member Meetings. Inpixon , the Indoor Intelligence™ company, announced its CXApp event platform has been selected by the Association...

