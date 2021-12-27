Inpixon’s CXApp Event Platform Selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers as Exclusive Event Management Solution

HealthWorksAI, an industry-leading Healthcare analytics company, announces the launch of the 2nd generation of their state-of-the-art xAI program. It’s an advanced analytical approach that collects and processes data, generating in-depth market analysis which standard models do not uncover. Allowing data scientists an efficient way to measure the impact of various plan attributes/factors, xAI provides a better understanding of the correlation between plan features and beneficiary preference. It also provides insights into the influence of multiple verticals at the market level. The models are then combined with the human-computer interface (HCI) features capable of translating models into practical explanations for end users.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO