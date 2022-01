The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a special work session Tuesday. The board discussed the 2022 Warren County Sheriff’s Budget, in addition to an application for federal funds from the COVID-19 relief bill the American Rescue Plan Act. The board also met in regular session in the evening, and approved the codification of Warren County Ordinances, an easement request, and a property lease.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO