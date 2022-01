An unvaccinated 30-year-old woman in Manchester, England who tested positive for COVID-19 while she was pregnant, died over the weekend following the birth of her only child. Natalie Forshaw died Sunday in the early hours of Boxing Day — nearly two months after she delivered her son, Caleb, via a C-section at St. Mary's Hospital at Oxford Road on Nov. 3, the Manchester Evening News reported.

