ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

International Cat Care Chief Executive to Retire in 2022

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chair and the board of trustees of International Cat Care (iCatCare) have revealed that Claire Bessant, iCatCare Chief Executive, has announced she is planning to retire, and will be stepping down in the third quarter of 2022 after 28 years in the role. Claire says, “I have been...

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Wellness Mama

Natural Cat Care & Holistic Alternatives

Our pets really do feel like family members—that’s why we make homemade cat treats. Our Bengal cat Hercules loves them. Still, even when I give him the treats, he highly favors our daughter and is truly her cat. They’re best buds!. In addition to feeding our cats...
PETS
Medscape News

Dr Samantha Roberts Appointed NICE Chief Executive

Dr Samantha Roberts is to take over as Chief Executive of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) next year. She will take up her post on February 1, 2022, as current incumbent Prof Gillian Leng retires. Experience in Health Service Delivery and Life Sciences. Dr Roberts has...
BUSINESS
cgiar.org

Global Chief Audit Executive - One CGIAR

The Global Chief Audit Executive leads the Internal Assurance Service for One CGIAR in an independent, objective and ethical manner, and in a way that helps CGIAR to meet its vision and mission, and deliver on the 2030 Research and Innovation Strategy. The role holder will bring their extensive professional expertise, strategic thinking and leadership and engagement skills, to design and drive the continued transformation of a One CGIAR Internal Assurance Service as a highly effective and respected assurance and advisory provider, thus maximizing its contribution to effective decision making and the achievement of institutional objectives. The role holder will also be pivotal in enabling the effective discharge of the role of the CGIAR Audit, Finance and Risk Committee (‘AFRC’).
BUSINESS
katzenworld.co.uk

Street Cats of Vis – 2021 Charity Work Recap

Please note that this article contains one photo that might be distressing for people. It takes a community to care for community cats, and Street Cats of Vis is slowly building that community, one conversation at a time. Street Cats of Vis is a small, all-volunteer project on the island...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat People#Cat Owners#Toys#Icatcare#Catteries#Fab
Rochester Business Journal

Careful planning can help create an enjoyable retirement

Barbara Clemons says the key to a successful retirement consists of two components: does one have enough money to sleep at night; and does one have a reason to get up in the morning. It is also essential to determine what makes a person happy since that can set the tone for retirement planning, said Clemons, ...
ECONOMY
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
deseret.com

This common COVID treatment could stop omicron variant, early research shows

A well-known COVID-19 treatment might work to stop omicron variant symptoms from turning severe, according to The Washington Post. Scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine published new findings this week that show giving convalescent plasma early in the course of the COVID-19 infection could reduce hospitalization from COVID-19 by almost 50%, according to The Washington Post.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy