International Cat Care Chief Executive to Retire in 2022

The Global Chief Audit Executive leads the Internal Assurance Service for One CGIAR in an independent, objective and ethical manner, and in a way that helps CGIAR to meet its vision and mission, and deliver on the 2030 Research and Innovation Strategy. The role holder will bring their extensive professional expertise, strategic thinking and leadership and engagement skills, to design and drive the continued transformation of a One CGIAR Internal Assurance Service as a highly effective and respected assurance and advisory provider, thus maximizing its contribution to effective decision making and the achievement of institutional objectives. The role holder will also be pivotal in enabling the effective discharge of the role of the CGIAR Audit, Finance and Risk Committee (‘AFRC’).

