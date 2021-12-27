ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Jerusalem NY Enterprises LLC v. Huber Erectors & Hoisting LLC

MEMORANDUM & ORDER Plaintiff Jerusalem NY Enterprises LLC commenced the above-captioned action on December 23, 2020, in the New York Supreme Court, Kings County, against Defendants Huber Erectors...

Law.com

Auto-Owners Files Second Suit Over Insurance Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance on Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to claims made under a property policy, targets Patricia A. Cady, Steven Cady and other defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-00081, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Cady et al.
Law.com

St. George Hotel Assocs. LLC v. Affiliated FM Ins. Co.

MEMORANDUM & ORDER On October 22, 2020, Plaintiffs St. George Hotel Associates, LLC and Henry Clark Associates, LLC (collectively, “Plaintiffs”) commenced this action against Defendant Affiliated FM Insurance Company (“Defendant”), alleging breach of contract. See generally Complaint, ECF No. 1. Plaintiffs thereafter amended their complaint twice. See First Amended Complaint, ECF No. 9; Second Amended Complaint (“SAC”), ECF No. 10. The operative SAC contains one cause of action, breach of contract. See SAC.
Law.com

Jones Day Lawyer Appears For Verizon in Class-Action Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Elaine Rogers Walsh of Jones Day has entered an appearance for Verizon Connect Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Nov. 14 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Feldman Legal Group on behalf of individuals employed by defendants as inside sales representatives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:21-cv-04697, Bates et al v. Verizon Connect Fleet USA LLC. et al.
Albany Business Review

The week in bankruptcies: AH Development Group LLC and Tails Wagg Inn LLC.

Albany area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 24, 2021. Year to date through December 24, 2021, the court recorded 12 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 20 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Law.com

Patent Litigation 2021: A Year in Review

"... Judge Albright overwhelmingly received the most new patent cases of any U.S. judge, presiding over nearly a quarter of all patent cases filed during the year." For patent litigators, 2021 has brought a steady flow of new case filings, some notable changes in the law, a slow return to the patent jury trial, and the continued attraction of all things—patent suits included—to Texas.
Law.com

Young Conaway Elects Seven New Partners

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor announced that seven new partners have been elected to join the firm partnership in Delaware, effective Jan. 1. Travis G. Buchanan is a member of Young Conaway’s bankruptcy and restructuring group, with experience in an array of Chapter 11 matters, ranging from debtor practice and bankruptcy litigation to mass-tort insolvencies and settlement trusts. He often serves as counsel to the legal representatives appointed by courts to safeguard the rights and interests of future claimants in bankruptcy matters involving mass torts.
Law.com

PTO Accepts Newly Formed LLC's Challenge to Review Patent Infringement Verdict Worth $675 Million

A newly formed LLC has gotten traction where Intel Corp. previously failed, as the strange saga of a $2.175 billion patent infringement judgment continues to unfold. Nearly a year after a Texas jury handed down a $2.175 billion patent infringement verdict against Intel Corp., the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has agreed to review one of the patents undergirding it.
Law.com

Oper v. Capital Dist. Reg'l Off-Track Betting Corp.

MEMORANDUM DECISION AND ORDER I. BACKGROUND Plaintiff commenced this action against Defendant Capital District Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (“Defendant OTB”) — his former employer — as well as against three of Defendant OTB’s employees — Defendants Phil Giordano, Deborah Laurange, and Robert Hemsworth (collectively referred to as the “Individual Defendants”) — for terminating him for exercising his First Amendment rights and pursuant to New York’s whistleblower statute. See Dkt. No 1, Compl., at 42. Plaintiff started working for Defendant OTB in August 2019 as an Assistant Director of Communications and Technology; and, in that role, he was responsible for, “among other things, performing maintenance, installations and upgrades of network and other technology infrastructure at off track betting terminals maintained at bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation[.]” See id. at.
Law.com

Real Estate Cases: Upset Tax Sale Notice and the Income Approach

The following are recent Pennsylvania court cases of note to real estate law practitioners. The following are recent Pennsylvania court cases of note to real estate law practitioners. Tax Sale Purchasers. In In re Lehigh County Tax Claim Bureau Sale of September 19, 2018, 169 C.D. 2020 (2021), the Pennsylvania...
NOTICE OF FORMATION OF ADK PAWS PROJECT LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF ADK PAWS PROJECT LLC. Articles of Org. filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 11-16-2021. Office location: Essex County, NY, SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail service of process to 54 Bull Rock Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883. Company is organized for any lawful purpose.
Houston Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Stance Autoworks LLC.

Houston area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Dec. 17, 2021. Year to date through Dec. 17, 2021, the court recorded 164 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 66% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Hunk's Haven, LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Hunk's Haven, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 11/05/21. Office location: Essex County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: c/o Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC, 43 British American Blvd., Latham, NY 12110. Purpose: any lawful activities.
The complete guide to starting an LLC in PA

Starting an LLC in Pennsylvania will be greatly beneficial to you and your business. Not only will it protect your personal assets by limiting the liability to the LLC, but it will also make your business sound more official, which will help you attract and land more clients. The process...
