NORWALK, Conn. – For the second time in three days, Norwalk High School students were put into emergency mode due to a “hoax threat.”. At about noon Friday, Norwalk Police got a phone call reporting a student with a weapon at the school, and a “large contingency of police officers responded,” a news release said. “…{I}n coordination with administrators, the school was placed into lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, Naramake and Nathan Hale, neighboring schools, were placed in lockdown as well.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 27 DAYS AGO