Are there any good puppy schools in the ATL area?
"We’ve recently gotten a puppy and are wondering if there are any reputable doggy schools/daycares nearby. Thanks in advance."
You could check out the Center for Puppytry Arts.
By dog school do you mean obedience training? I went to the Atlanta Humane Society and really enjoyed it. I learned a lot more than I did at the Petsmart training class.
I adopted my dog from iWag in Decatur. They partner with a training/boarding location in Temple, GA. It used to be called “Water Dogs.” I'm not sure if they are officially iWag or not yet. There are shuttles available if it’s too far a drive. Our adoption came with 2 weeks of training and we dropped her off shortly after her spay at 6 months.
my sister uses Doguroo off Northside Dr for daycare. Never heard a complaint
We used Frogs to Dogs and had a great experience. It has great obedience classes and daycare.
