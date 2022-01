ETHICUS theleema is a renovated café located within a holiday home in the japanese prefecture of shizuoka. at the client’s request, architect wataru tanabe completed the interiors as a multifunctional hub for neighboring residents to gather around and local ceramic artists or artisans to exhibit their works. with a total floor area of only 48 sqm, wataru merged both functions of the space (café + gallery) into one L-shaped, open-floor, and white cubic room that can alter its functionality as needed. the only visible separator within the space is a step that loosely divides the interiors into the entrance and back area.

