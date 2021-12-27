ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Check out the top Bellator MMA fastest finishes of 2021 | Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the full countdown of the fastest finishes of the year in Bellator MMA....

Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul rips ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match. Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather explains why Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua wasn’t an upset

Floyd Mayweather has dismissed suggestions that Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua was an “upset”.Usyk eased to a unanimous decision win against Joshua in London in September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in the process.The pair look set to face off again in 2022, with Joshua having triggered a rematch clause to fight the undefeated Ukrainian once more – likely in spring.But “AJ” must be wary of a similar result, according to boxing icon Mayweather.“That was not an upset,” he told reporters, via the Mirror.“It was just that Anthony Joshua was on...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Amanda Nunes ‘underestimated’ Julianna Pena, says new UFC champion’s coach

Julianna Pena’s jiu-jitsu coach has said his fighter was underestimated by Amanda Nunes this month, following Pena’s submission victory over the Brazilian.Pena defeated Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event to win the women’s bantamweight title, much to the shock of many fans.Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, but the 33-year-old – who still holds her featherweight title – underestimated Pena ahead of the bout, according to Luiz Claudio.Claudio, long-time jiu-jitsu coach of Pena, told MMA Fighting: “I do think she underestimated her.“Same...
UFC
fightsports.tv

Julianna Peña Pulled Off UFC’s Upset Of The Year

This year, MMA fans saw a chunk of upset victories. Israel Adesanya suffered his first UFC loss against Jan Blachowicz, Blachowicz then lost to underdog Glover Teixeira, the oldest fighter of the division, who is now the champion. Conor McGregor suffered two TKO losses this year. Tony Ferguson got dominated...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

2021 UFC Comeback of the Year Nominees | Video

Look back at the best come-from-behind UFC wins in 2021. The fight promotion put out their nominees for the category of Comeback of the Year. The nominations include: Julian Marquez’ UFC 258 anaconda choke win over Maki Pitolo, Anthony Hernandez’ UFC 258 guillotine choke win over Rodolfo Vieira, Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 266 TKO win over Marlon Moraes, and Charles Oliveira‘s UFC 262 TKO win over Michael Chandler.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White issues drug test challenge to ‘goofball’ Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White‘s dislike of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has been well documented over the last two years. Paul is undefeated in his boxing career (5-0) with two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and a win over former ONE FC and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul has targeted retired MMA fighters from a wrestling background as opponents. He’s yet to face a professional boxer five fights into his professional boxing career.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor calls Dana White his ‘brother for life’ ahead of UFC comeback

Conor McGregor has called UFC president Dana White his “brother for life” ahead of his return to the octagon.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier last summer. He since has had a steel rod implanted into his lower left leg and is on the road to recovery.‘The Notorious’ is aiming to be back in full training this spring ahead of a potential summer fight. The opponent is yet to be decided but 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira has been mooted.White recently praised McGregor for his loyalty to the UFC organisation. “There’s been a lot...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Take an inside look at Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 training camp | Video

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces former champion Robert Whittaker in a rematch in the UFC 271 main event on Feb. 12 in Houston, Texas. “The Last Stylebender” has released training footage to his YouTube channel showing behind-the-scenes footage of his training camp leading up to the rematch against “The Reaper.” Check out the first two episodes below.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor no longer only star as MMA continues journey to mainstream

Mixed martial arts is crossing into the mainstream. 2021 might have been the most significant year for the sport so far on its journey towards acceptance by the masses, with its flagship promotion the UFC putting together match-ups of great intrigue and competitiveness more often than ever while welcoming back full crowds.Conor McGregor fought more than once within a calendar year for the first time since 2016, helping to ensure at least two seismic events for UFC president Dana White and his team, while Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal – the next biggest stars in the company – also...
UFC
mmanews.com

Peña Issues A Challenge For Those Who Think Nunes Quit At UFC 269

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has issued a challenge for those who continue to doubt and discredit her title-winning performance at UFC 269. At the final pay-per-view of 2021, Peña finally had her long-awaited clash with then-two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes. Having dominantly reigned over both the bantamweight and featherweight classes for years, most expected the “Lioness” to brush “The Venezuelan Vixen” aside and add another defense to her résumé.
UFC
The Independent

Dana White offers to take drug test as feud with Jake Paul continues

Dana White has said he will undergo random drug tests for a decade if Jake Paul does the same over the next two years.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 since beginning a venture in professional boxing, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley this month.That knockout victory followed Paul’s decision win against the 39-year-old in August, and the 24-year-old took to Twitter this week to share his “bucket list” of potential future opponents.Joining former boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson were current title holders Tyson Fury and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, as well as UFC president White.Paul...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul urged to call out Anderson Silva by former UFC champion

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has questioned why Jake Paul is not calling out Anderson Silva for a boxing fight.Weidman won the UFC middleweight title from Silva in 2013, before retaining it against the Brazilian at the end of the year. Silva, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, recently stepped over into boxing.In his first boxing bout, in March, the 46-year-old beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez via split decision. Silva then knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round of their clash in September.Meanwhile,...
UFC

