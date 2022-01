How High Can He Fly? Bron and Brow Shows Offensive Power Breaking His Maiden Against Stakes Company. Charco leads The Louisiana Futurity early, but proves 2nd best. New Orleans (December 31, 2021) – On the last day of his 2-year old campaign, Bron and Brow proves he has the makings of a horse on the rise. Twenty days after assistant trainer David Carroll said “He won’t be a maiden for long,” Gary Barber’s colt’s maiden win comes against stakes company in the $107,000 Louisiana Futurity over 6 furlongs on the dirt.

