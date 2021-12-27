ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Undermanned Nets continue L.A. stay against Clippers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKuOi_0dWXNC0W00

The Brooklyn Nets will again be an undermanned team when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among seven Nets who have been ruled out for the contest due to being in COVID-19 protocols. Former All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge is one of the others.

The situation prompted three straight Brooklyn games to be postponed. But the Nets were sharp in their return on Christmas Day, when they posted a 122-115 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers.

“Until this is over, until we can get our full roster, I think the motto is, ‘find ways to win,’ and we’ve been doing that,” James Harden said after posting his fifth triple-double of the season with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Harden hadn’t played since Dec. 10 but was called on to see 39 minutes of action due to the roster shortages. Irving, who is prohibited from playing in home games due to his vaccination status, has yet to make his season debut.

Despite the COVID-19 issues, the Nets still own the best record (22-9) in the Eastern Conference and are a stellar 12-3 on the road. They have won five of their last six games as they face a Clippers squad that has dropped four of its past five outings.

Stepping up for Brooklyn against the Lakers was veteran guard Patty Mills, who knocked down eight 3-pointers and matched his career high of 34 points.

“Just to be able to take those hits and stay calm and stay composed and stick to the game plan, and we’ve done a great job of being able to take those blows and still stick to what we want to do,” Mills said. “But definitely a massive team effort from every guy that stepped on the floor and being able to deliver their role, which was huge.”

The Clippers are doing their own juggling, but it is an injury that is causing the most havoc.

Standout Paul George tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be sidelined for approximately four weeks, if not longer. George initially injured the elbow in early December and missed five games.

George’s absence was felt immediately as the Clippers fell 103-100 to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Los Angeles had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but with George not available, it was rookie Brandon Boston Jr. who misfired on a last-second shot.

“We’re missing our best closer,” guard Terance Mann said afterward. “We got to a close game and nearly stole it.”

Los Angeles was also missing guard Reggie Jackson and forward Marcus Morris Sr. Jackson is in the COVID-19 protocol while Morris exited protocols earlier Sunday but wasn’t in game-ready condition.

It isn’t yet known if Morris will play on Monday.

The Clippers did battle back from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit before coming up short.

“Our guys did a good job and we were in position to win the game,” Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue said. “I was happy and pleased with the way our young guys played.”

Boston scored 18 points while veteran Eric Bledsoe also had 18 to go with season highs of 10 assists and five steals. Ivica Zubac recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets have won the past three meetings after Los Angeles won seven of the previous eight.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

James Harden Says Kyrie Irving Looked 'Elite' in Practice With Nets

Kyrie Irving recently had his first practice with the Brooklyn Nets since clearing health and safety protocols, and according to James Harden, he looked elite. When asked how Kyrie looked in practice, Harden said, "Like Kyrie. Elite. He's the same Kyrie, we're just happy to have him back. Now we gotta get him on the court and get this thing going."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Kevin Durant
lasentinel.net

Harden Scores 39; Nets Beat Clippers 124-108

Fresh off recording a triple-double in Los Angeles on Saturday, James Harden picked right up right where he left off to close a two-game Western trip. Harden tallied a season high 39 points, eight rebounds and a season-best 15 assists in his second game back from health and safety protocols, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 124-108 victory over the Clippers on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving practices with Nets, addresses absence: 'I knew the consequences. I wasn't prepared for them'

For the first time since his virtual appearance at media day three months ago, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters on Wednesday. After practicing with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving -- still unvaccinated against COVID-19 and thus ineligible to play in home games (or road games against the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors) -- repeatedly told reporters that he is grateful to be back.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
firstsportz.com

“Directly Apologize”: Woman hit by the ball furiously responds to Christian Wood

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy