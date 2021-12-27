ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US airlines cancel more than 700 flights day after Christmas as Covid continues to cause holiday travel chaos

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
 4 days ago

A day after Christmas, airlines in the US have cancelled more than 700 flights as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continued to create chaos for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Airlines cancelled flights for the third day in a row this holiday season, leaving passengers stranded and away from their families.

According to FlightAware, a flight tracking and data platform, more than 1,200 flights were cancelled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Sunday, a day after Christmas. Delta and JetBlue each had more than 100 flight cancellations.

On Sunday, across the world, there were more than 2,000 cancellations.

Globally, airlines have cancelled more than 6000 flights in the last three days this holiday season, according to FlightAware. This includes 1,700 flights within, into or out of the United States.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United Airlines said in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, about 70,000 Americans were hospitalised with Covid -19 on Christmas Eve. Reports said that it was a 2 per cent increase from the previous week, and was up about 50 per cent from early November.

On Christmas, according to The New York Times ’ coronavirus tracker, roughly 201,000 daily cases were reported in the US.

William Schaffner, a professor at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, said “there are many places in the country where hospitalisations now are increasing”, according to CNN.

The number of people who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus are also a source of worry, experts have said.

“Swift and safe adjustments by the CDC would alleviate at least some of the staffing pressures and set up airlines to help millions of travellers returning from their holidays,” Derek Dombrowski, a JetBlue spokesperson said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to "quarantine" for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
Fortune

How long will the Omicron airline collapse last—and when will U.S. travelers get back home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a holiday weekend that saw thousands of travelers stranded in airports around the country, flight cancellations and delays are bleeding into Monday. But several experts contacted by Fortune say the situation should ease by the end of next week.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Flightmare enters FOURTH day: 429 flights are cancelled and 161 delayed on Monday after 1,400 were axed and 5,900 delayed on Sunday causing chaos at airports after Omicron surge left airlines without enough staff

Nearly 600 flights have been delayed or cancelled on Monday across the United States as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge. Approximately 429 flights scheduled to enter, leave or fly within the country were canceled and about 161 were delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware. Among the airlines...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

