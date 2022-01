The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a tradition this season to stay in games that they have no business in staying in. Wednesday was no different but this might have been the most impressive performance of the season for the team. The Thunder were without six players – a list that includes Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all being placed under health and safety protocols. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who is also under health and safety protocols, also missed his second straight game and Mike Wilks was interim coach once again.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO