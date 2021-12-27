ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Canceled and delayed flights leave travelers stranded during holiday travel rush

By Juanita Adame
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A flight tracking website reported Sunday that nearly 1,000 flights across the country were canceled on Christmas Day, and another 250 flights were canceled or delayed the following day.

It didn’t take long to find some frustrated travelers at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Sunday, anxiously waiting to get away and see family, or to return home to make it for work on time tomorrow.

Alan Avery was looking forward to jumping on a plane for the first time at the airport.

“I was supposed to leave at, what time is it now, 5:30 and it’s 4:50 right now,” explained Avery.

But instead, he was left stuck at the airport in Fresno.

“I am heading to Arlington, Texas where my girlfriend lives and hopefully get to see her and get to know her family more, my uncle lives up in Austin so hopefully I get to see him for a little bit as well,” said Avery.

He was excited about the trip until he got some bad news.

“I got a text message on my phone from Frontier saying that my flight was delayed,” Avery said.

Just a few steps away, Las Vegas resident Reed Harris is faced with the same problem.

“We’re trying to go home to Las Vegas and our flight this morning with allegiant was canceled,” said Harris.

According to the Flight Aware website, many flights across the country have either been delayed or canceled mainly because of staffing issues due to COVID-19.

Harris was able to find a solution.

“So luckily, there’s another flight with Southwest and I’ll be able to make work tomorrow,” said Harris.

Avery however still has to wait.

“She doesn’t know what time I’m coming down there, only her brothers know, so it’s supposed to be a surprise,” said Avery.

There has been no word yet on when flight schedules will return to normal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

