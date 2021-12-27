ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man’ becomes first pandemic-era film to surpass $1 billion globally

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWgMZ_0dWXLfL300
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has become the first film to surpass $1 billion globally since 2019. Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/Shutt

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the first pandemic-era movie to eclipse $1 billion in global box office sales with another strong showing over Christmas weekend.

The Sony and Marvel flick pulled in an estimated $81.5 million over the three-day weekend – ahead of Universal’s “Sing 2” and Warner Bros.′ “The Matrix Resurrections”, which in the same period netted $23.8 million and 12 million, respectively.

In just 12 days, “Spider-Man” grossed $467 million from North American theaters, and $587.1 million in overseas markets – for a total of $1.05 billion globally.

The superhero movie is the first to reach that billion-dollar milestone since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Spider-Man” accomplished the feat, despite not playing in the critical Chinese market and the threat of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abkaB_0dWXLfL300
Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The pandemic has taken its toll on the movie industry as reflected by annual box office sales.

With 2021 coming to a close, the North American box office is currently sitting at $4.3 billion and is likely to net out around $4.4 billion.

Pre-pandemic, it was normal for a year’s box office to surpass $11 billion.

With Post wires

