ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigating gunfire in southwest valley

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dR0ZP_0dWXLeSK00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police were investigating reports of shots fired Sunday in a community in the southwest valley, police said.

Three people called dispatchers reporting gunfire around 10 p.m. near Warm Springs Road and Leek Street, which is near Torrey Pines Drive.

Patrol officers found cartridge casings in the area, but not did find any evidence of a person or object being struck, a watch commander said.

Detectives are investigating and no one was in custody as of late Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

MaryMary Silver
4d ago

as new years eve approaches, crazy people like to shoot as if new year's every night for 7 days 🙄, its like that in LA California. hope no 1 gets hurt and wished they stopped doing that 🤨

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Metropolitan Police#Torrey Pines#Klas Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy