BTS Jungkook opened up about the biggest changes he faced in the past years. BTS Jungkook surely grew up as a better man alongside his co-members. Despite his young age during the group’s debut, Jungkook showed off his skills and proved that he is a multi-talented member. Since he can sing, rap, and dance, he ultimately earned the nickname Golden Maknae who made a massive contribution in converting BTS to the great group they are now.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO