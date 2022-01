Just when we thought we might get a holiday respite after COVID-19′s delta variant surge in late fall, we’ve been greeted by a new visitor known as omicron. As we make our way through the Greek alphabet of horrors, it’s understandable that Alaskans are weary of having to get up to speed on each of the new variants. But it’s worth paying attention to omicron and knowing a few things about it. Here’s a rundown on why you should be paying attention — but not panicking.

