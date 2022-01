Tabor student Hannah Kliewer, HHS student Kate Maxfield and Hillsboro resident Sue Funk help wrap Christmas presents for the Angel Tree project last week. Every year members of the community choose names of kids in need of presents and purchase items for them. The Lions Club gathers and brings in volunteers of all ages to wrap the presents. It takes all of these members of the community working together to bring Christmas joy to the lives of children throughout Hillsboro.

HILLSBORO, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO