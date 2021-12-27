Two more Blazers in COVID protocols: Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller

Shams Charania: The Portland Trail Blazers are up to seven players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols – new entries: Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The Portland Trail Blazers are up to seven players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols – new entries: Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:26 PM

Damian Lillard (personal reasons) is questionable and CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), Dennis Smith, Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, Keljin Blevins, Trendon Watford (all health/safety protocols) are out for Monday’s game vs. Dallas. – 7:52 PM

Chris Hine: Naz Reid also in health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / December 27, 2021

Zach LaVine rejoined the lineup after a 15-day hiatus. He landed in the COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 12 but missed only two games due to the team’s recent postponements. “I’m tired of getting COVID,” he said with a laugh. “I can’t stand it. I feel like I just had it.” -via The Athletic / December 27, 2021

LaVine went through a similar ordeal toward the end of last season, missing 11 consecutive games after contracting COVID-19. The Bulls went 4-7 in those contests. This go-round wasn’t as costly. The Bulls went 2-0 without LaVine, but the layoff was a chore. “I was in a hotel. Bored,” he said. “Doing push-ups and running in place. Playing video games. Watched every movie on Netflix. Stuff like that.” -via The Athletic / December 27, 2021