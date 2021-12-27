Mind Body Medicine: The New Science of Optimal Health

Up to 62 percent of women over 50 are low in vitamin D, which is produced when sun hits. Here’s how it can help boost immunity and protect against illnesses, including breakthrough Covid-19 infections. With the new Omicron variant sweeping the nation, even for fully vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to get a little extra help in the immunity department!
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
In a recent study published in the BMJ, researchers found a high dose of an inexpensive and globally available blood-thinning medication reduces the risk of death in hospitalized patients who are moderately ill with COVID-19. They compared the effects of a high, therapeutic dose of heparin to a prophylactic low...
Liz Benton recently quit weed after smoking it at least once a day for seven years — and the first week was especially brutal. Within two days of quitting, she experienced a panic attack. She struggled to fall asleep, and when she did, she’d have horrifying nightmares, or wake up in the middle of the night, drenched in sweat.
(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
What should be done to lower cholesterol and above all Can You Lower High Cholesterol Without Taking Medications?. The first step to lowering cholesterol in overweight or obese people is to lose weight. What to do in case of high cholesterol. The artichoke has numerous beneficial qualities. It is able...
A recall for pet food that might be tainted with salmonella has been announced. The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for Woody's Pet Food Deli goods, especially the Raw Cornish Hen pet food "With Supplements." Experts warn that pets and humans handling the food are in danger.
Researchers say a new study may help explain why the COVID-19 virus seems to hit particularly hard those who are obese, leading to a higher risk of severe illness and death. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the virus can directly infect fat cells and immune cells within body fat. When that happens, researchers say, the body triggers an immune response that may contribute to a severe case of the virus.
The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — So you’re fully vaccinated and you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. Now what? While the vaccine might weaken your symptoms, MetroHealth General Internal Medicine Division Director Dr. David Margolius says you’re still able to carry the virus. Margolius says that masking up is the best thing you – […]
AKRON, Ohio — 300 people managed to score appointments through the Summit County Health Department's website for Tuesday. Summa Health and the National Guard are helping administer PCR tests, the more sensitive tests that are sent back to a lab for results. "With the increased number of COVID cases...
Comments / 0