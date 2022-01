At some point since March 2020, you've probably heard at least one person say or seen one headline proclaim that COVID-19 has forever changed the way we work. And for many, it's turning out to be true. As we head into 2022, most people in the U.S. who have wanted to be vaccinated have done so, and many have gotten their booster as well. And yet, a number of those who worked in company office spaces pre-pandemic are still working remotely at least part of the time (especially as the Omicron variant spreads).

