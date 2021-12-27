ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

 4 days ago

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Naturgy has reached an agreement with Spanish investment fund Teset Capital to sell an exhausted gas deposit in Andalusia that serves as gas storage for about 10 million euros ($11.32 million), Spanish news website Vozpopuli reported on Monday.

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Telefonica has hired Swedish network manufacturer Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to supply a new 5G standalone core in Spain to replace the core supplied by China's Huawei, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Monday.

SQUIRREL MEDIA (SQRL.MC)

Squirrel Media will announce next month the acquisition of a "relevant" Latin American in the video industry, according to Spanish newswire Efe.

($1 = 0.8835 euros)

