Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NATURGY (NTGY.MC)

Naturgy has reached an agreement with Spanish investment fund Teset Capital to sell an exhausted gas deposit in Andalusia that serves as gas storage for about 10 million euros ($11.32 million), Spanish news website Vozpopuli reported on Monday.

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Telefonica has hired Swedish network manufacturer Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to supply a new 5G standalone core in Spain to replace the core supplied by China's Huawei, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Monday.

SQUIRREL MEDIA (SQRL.MC)

Squirrel Media will announce next month the acquisition of a "relevant" Latin American in the video industry, according to Spanish newswire Efe.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on (.IBEX)

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

($1 = 0.8835 euros)

Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 769 66 00

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.