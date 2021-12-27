ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-26 22:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
hoiabc.com

Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of New Year’s Day Snow Storm

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Counties along and west of the Illinois River have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday as significant snowfall remains likely for New Year’s Day. Warnings will go into effect starting at 6 AM Saturday and continue through 6 AM Sunday. Hazardous...
PEORIA, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:26:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 800 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 AM HST, radar indicated rain falling at a rate around 1 inch per hour moving over Kauai from the south. Several stream gages on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua River have risen rapidly recently. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Anahola, Moloaa, Wainiha, Koloa, Haena, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida Patchy dense fog through the morning commute Areas of fog, some locally dense, will continue across the area through the morning commute. Visibilities under 1/2 mile will be possible in some locations. Commuters should exercise caution, allowing for extra time on the road this morning. Remember to leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will be dense at times across portions of the North Carolina foothills, northwest into the Mountain Empire of Southwest Virginia, as well, as Southeast West Virginia. Visibilities at times will be less than half a mile, especially along river valleys. The fog should lift by 10am. Those traveling should allow more time to get to your place of arrival. Use low beams and keep extra distance between vehicles.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Ralls WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to Midnight CST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Cass, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year`s Day .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year`s Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the heaviest amounts of near 6 inches along Interstate 80 and up to 9 inches south of Interstate 80. Lesser accumulations of 4 to 5 inches expected north of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty in snowfall totals remains on the northern edge of the warning area where a higher gradient of snowfall is expected.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Gulf Coast#Akst
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure to bring pets indoors. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Since these cold wind chills will occur over the New Year holiday, and there are sure to be a lot of festivities, ensure those who venture outside make it indoors safely. Plan now for a safe ride home.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 10:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Port Alexander. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Friday mid morning into early afternoon. The Sitka area will change to rain earlier, but the hillside can expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 10:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Port Alexander. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Friday mid morning into early afternoon. The Sitka area will change to rain earlier, but the hillside can expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Port Alexander. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Friday mid morning into early afternoon. The Sitka area will change to rain earlier, but the hillside can expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT AKST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Klawock, Edna Bay, and the Klawock and Hollis Highways. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight AKST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Friday late afternoon. A mix or change over to all rain is expected Friday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 10:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Port Alexander. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected Friday mid morning into early afternoon. The Sitka area will change to rain earlier, but the hillside can expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 12:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Klawock, Edna Bay, and the Klawock and Hollis Highways. * WHEN...Through midnight AKST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected from Friday afternoon through 9 PM Friday evening. A mix or change over to all rain is expected Friday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Areas of fog remain across the region, but dense fog is becoming localized.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 12:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Klawock, Edna Bay, and the Klawock and Hollis Highways. * WHEN...Through midnight AKST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected from Friday afternoon through 9 PM Friday evening. A mix or change over to all rain is expected Friday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Barton; Camden; Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; Miller; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central, east central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy