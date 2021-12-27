ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Past, present and future: The evolution of China's incredible high-speed rail network

By Ben Jones
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past decade, China has built the world's largest dedicated high-speed rail network, revolutionizing long-distance travel across this vast and diverse nation. Find out how they built so much so...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#High Speed Rail#East China#Central China#Chinese#Amtrak
hngn.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau Claims China Is Playing Western Nations, Urges Countries To Remain Strong Against Beijing

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China's message is clear: If you hit us, well hit back harder

The economic and diplomatic crackdown by Beijing on a small EU country demonstrates how tough it is willing to be against those who defy it over Taiwan. One of the most notable political dramas of 2021 has been China's showdown with Lithuania. Following the Baltic country's declaration that it would open a "Taiwan representative office" in its country, Beijing denounced it as a violation of its One China policy, specifically over the use of the word Taiwan as opposed to Taipei - which it usually tolerates.
CHINA
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Country
China
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
techeblog.com

China’s Beijing-3 Satellite Captures Incredible High-Resolution Images of San Francisco in 42-Seconds

China’s Beijing-3 satellite captured incredible high-resolution imagery of San Francisco covering 1,470 square miles in just 42 seconds and is capable of remaining very stable while spinning at high speeds, keeping the images ultra clear. It was captured at an altitude of 310 miles at a resolution of 50 centimeters per pixel. Read more for a video and additional information.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Shanghai opens two new lines on longest metro in world

China's Shanghai maintained its position as having the longest metronetwork in the world by adding two new lines that went into operation on Thursday.The two new lines took the total length of the city's metro network to 831km (516 miles). The new lines bring the total number of fully automatic driverless metro lines in the city to five, which will operate on the length of 167 km (103 miles), the Shanghai Metro said.Line 14 with an operating length of 38 km is the first fully completely automatic metro line for eight-car trains. It is expected to serve as a horizontal...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China's Xian enters 10th day of COVID lockdown as cases persist

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Xian entered its 10th day of lockdown on Saturday as the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to show any solid sign of easing in the country’s epicentre of the latest flare-up. The city of 13 million people reported 174 new local cases with confirmed clinical symptoms for Dec. 31, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday, up from 161 a day earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
CNN

CNN

797K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy