Warner Music Group Acquired 300 Entertainment For $400 Million In Cash

The newly founded KVIFF Group, created following an investment by Rockaway Capital in the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival amidst the challenging COVID-19 pandemic period, continues to expand. The group has acquired a majority share in the well-established Czech independent arthouse distribution company Aerofilms, which has brought 170 films to Czech cinemas since it was founded in 2006 – another major step towards enriching the content offered by the recently inaugurated KVIFF.TV streaming platform. Aerofilms’ VoD platform, dubbed Aerovod, will merge with KVIFF.TV in order to join the festival’s distribution company, KVIFF Distribution, aiming to increase the synergy between the festival, and online and cinema distribution. Also, the festival and Aerofilms plan to expand their distribution to cover the entire region of Central and Eastern Europe in the near future.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO