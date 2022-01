CULLMAN, Ala. – Victoria’s Hope began in 2018 in Dodge City as a ministry to help single parents in need. Since then, it has grown into a full-time thrift store near the heart of Cullman, where families in need shop for free, and where profits are channeled into other local charities. For founder April Bowen German, 2021 was a year of tragic loss and increasing need, but with that need, more opportunities to serve. “As I reflect back on 2021, it was definitely a year of change for Victoria’s Hope,” said German. “We started the year losing one of our very...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO