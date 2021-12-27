ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem News Online
The final moments of Jupiter in Aquarius is like the hour before the end of a garage sale: Deals are struck simply to reduce the workload of putting everything away. Shedding what’s left is a relief to the seller, and the buyer gets a bargain. Themes will include social currency, notions...

Salem News Online

Year-end reflections

And a new one just begun. For some reason this song, which really never struck a chord with me, spoke to me this year as I wrote a little something to share with my family at Christmas dinner. Anyone who has ever established New Year’s Resolutions – and more than likely let them fall by the wayside – might interpret the above lyrics as a time of reflecting about the year just past, the goals that were set, the challenges accepted and faced, things lost in the shuffle of life. Even failures. (You know that failure is not necessarily a bad thing, right?)
Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
In Style

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here

2021 might not have been as wild a ride as 2020 from start to finish, but it was certainly challenging in its own way. A major square between taskmaster Saturn and game-changer Uranus — which was exact on February 17, June 14, and December 24 — hosted an ongoing push-pull between the status quo and convention versus big, communal change and rebellion. And as that theme continues on a societal level, 2022 will also give way to plenty of opportunities to create lasting, productive change on a personal scale. Thanks to four eclipses in fixed signs Taurus and Scorpio and more retrogrades than usual, you'll have many opportunities to slow down, revise, and ultimately shake up anything that's no longer serving you.
January Horoscope

As we enter January, we are in the midst of Venus’ retrograde cycle. Love goddess is having us review our most important connections so we can move forward with more authentic bonds. Mercury, our cosmic communicator, also goes retrograde on January 14—and so an incredibly introspective journey begins! With...
