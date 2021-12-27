Nearly A Dozen Vehicles Saved By SAR Off Golden State Highway

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Nearly a dozen vehicles were saved off Gold Lake Hwy. by Search And Rescue, while dozens more were turned away after being routed there by Google and Apple Maps.

Due to winter storm conditions, all state highways in the northern Sierra are temporarily closed. Many county roads are also closed, however, GPS apps typically do not indicate these restrictions.

Before traveling, check local road information and never go beyond “Road Closed” signs.