ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Nearly A Dozen Vehicles Saved By SAR Off Golden State Highway

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcHvK_0dWXDeAe00

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Nearly a dozen vehicles were saved off Gold Lake Hwy. by Search And Rescue, while dozens more were turned away after being routed there by Google and Apple Maps.

Due to winter storm conditions, all state highways in the northern Sierra are temporarily closed. Many county roads are also closed, however, GPS apps typically do not indicate these restrictions.

Before traveling, check local road information and never go beyond “Road Closed” signs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Crews are responding to a wreck involving six vehicles on Highway 17 North in Sunset Beach near the McDonalds. According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, traffic is being diverted and drivers are asked to use caution in the area and reduce speed.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Plumas County News

Vehicles stuck on Gold Lake Highway, Blairsden Grade

Gold Lake Road and the Blairsden Grade are two places you don’t want to be right now. With motorists trying to find any way through the mountains, apparently Google maps has taken some people to the Gold Lake Highway, which is closed for the winter. The Gold Lake Highway links Highway 49 near Bassetts to Graeagle. There are reports of 40 vehicles stuck on Gold Lake Road near Graeagle and another line of vehicles stuck on the Blairsden Grade.
BLAIRSDEN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
theperrynews.com

Vehicle overturns on U.S. Highway 169 near Bouton Sunday

A vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Highway 169 near the Dallas-Boone County line Sunday morning and came to rest on its side in a farm field. The condition of the driver and any other occupants is unknown at this hour. The mishap occurred about 5 a.m. in the 12500...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Vehicle Collision Near Highway 101 Mission Exit

A motorist has died following a traffic collision near the Mission Street exit on Highway 101 southbound Wednesday. After 8:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded just south of the exit and discovered a white sedan had struck the center median, then spun the other way across the highway lanes and collided with a tree on the right side of the roadway.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Vehicles#Gps#Apple Maps#Sar#Sierra
CBS Sacramento

‘Everything Is Closed At One Point Or Another’: Heavy Snow Makes A Mess Of Sierra Highways

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Sierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays. It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow “That’s my bad luck,” said the driver. A California Highway Patrol officer manned steering wheel to help get him out of harm’s way, only to inform him that I-80 was shut down. “I was behind him and he got stuck and I decided to help him, and so I get stuck too,” said a man who was helping push the car on the Applegate Boulevard offramp. Near-whiteout...
VALLEJO, CA
Bring Me The News

'Massive' pileup involving dozens of vehicles shuts down I-94 near Eau Claire

A series of crashes, run-offs and jack-knifed semi-trucks amounted to a "massive" pileup crash that shut down I-94 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Thursday morning. Those are the words of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which said the series of collisions began at around 5:45 a.m. on I-94 near Osseo, just southeast of Eau Claire. The entire stretch of highway from Menomonie to Black River Falls was covered in ice due to freezing rain early in the morning, the sheriff's office said.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
wglr.com

Highway 14 closed near Oregon due to crash

OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 14 at County Highway A near Oregon are currently closed because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. The DOT expects the road to be closed for more than 2 hours, so drivers are being asked to take a different route around the area.
OREGON STATE
The Weather Channel

Dozens of Vehicles Crash on Icy Wisconsin Interstate

A section of Interstate 94 was shut down. Residents were told to stay home. Freezing rain and temperatures in the low to mid 20s led to hazardous driving conditions. Dozens of vehicles crashed on an icy stretch of interstate in northwest Wisconsin Thursday morning. Cars and semitrailers, including at least...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
APPLEGATE, CA
cbslocal.com

State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby

ASHBY, Minn. (WCCO) – Interstate 94 at exit 77 near Ashby, Minnesota, is reopened after a crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a portion of the highway on Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes shortly after 11 a.m. and blocked...
MINNESOTA STATE
WIBW

Crews battling grass fire early Friday off I-70 near K-177 highway

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a grass fire early Friday along Interstate 70 in southeastern Riley County. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. near Deep Creek Road off eastbound I-70, about three miles east of the K-177 exit. The location was about 12 miles southeast of...
MANHATTAN, KS
KEYT

Truck runs into US military vehicle on German highway

BERLIN (AP) — A truck ran into a U.S. military vehicle on a highway in Bavaria on Monday in what German police said was an accident. The truck driver was believed to have been killed on Monday, but the military said there were no known injuries among U.S. personnel. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the A3 highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind. Police said they believed the truck driver was killed in the crash, in which his cab was destroyed. The military said there were no injuries “at this time” among U.S. personnel but eight soldiers were taken to a hospital for a precautionary screening.
MILITARY
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy