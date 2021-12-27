ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Amber Heard names new dog after Australian deputy PM following clash over pet quarantine in 2015

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VOM4_0dWXDadk00

Amber Heard has named her new dog after Australia’s deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce following a clash between the two over the country’s pet quarantine rules in May 2015.

On Sunday (26 December), Heard posted a picture with a large, white dog on social media with the caption: “Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!”

Reactions to Heard’s social media post ranged from “kinda hilarious” to “f***ed up on several levels”.

In 2015, Heard and her then-husband Johnny Depp had been accused of violating Australia’s strict animal quarantine rules when they flew their two yorkshire terriers into the country on a private jet.

Joyce, then Australia’s agriculture minister, had threatened to euthanise Pistol and Boo if the dogs were not removed from the country within 48 hours.

“If you start letting movie stars — even though they’ve been the sexiest man alive twice — to come into our nation [with pets], then why don’t we just break laws for everybody?” he had asked at that time.

After Pistol and Boo were sent back to the US, Heard was charged with two counts of illegal importation and one count of producing a false document.

The charges were dropped after Heard and Depp released a bizarre apology video, pleading guilty to dog-smuggling. Heard was placed under a $1,000 good behaviour bond.

Joyce and several others had mocked the video, with many social media users likening it to a hostage video. “I don’t think he’ll [Depp] get an academy award for his performance... He looked like he was auditioning for The Godfather, ” Joyce had said at the time.

Depp and Joyce have taken multiple swipes at each other in the aftermath of the incident, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor saying the politician looked like he was “inbred with a tomato” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016. Depp said: “It’s not a criticism, I was a little worried… he might explode.”

Heard and Depp were formally divorced in 2017. Thirty-five-year-old Heard is now the owner of Pistol and Boo.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair

James Franco has been served with legal documents by Johnny Depp — who wants to grill the Pineapple Express actor about whether he slept with his former wife Amber Heard when she was still married. Article continues below advertisement. Page Six broke the story, Depp's lawyers had been trying...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Amber Heard names her new dog ‘Barnaby Joyce’

The battle between Barnaby Joyce and Amber Heard’s dogs continues as Heard shares a pic of her newest family member. It all began when filming Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Queensland. Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp brought their two dogs Pistol and Boo into the country without declaring them.
PETS
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Barnaby Joyce
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Dog#Australian#Euthanise Pistol#Instagram A#Amberheard#Caribbean
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stolen dogs: Owner turns pet detective after spotting pup

A woman whose dogs were stolen turned pet detective after spotting one of them for sale almost 200 miles away. Jane Jenkins, from Swansea, believes her labrador and cocker spaniel dogs were stolen for breeding. After combing through online adverts she found her labrador pup, Arthur, but said she's "broken"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
SCIENCE
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
Entertainment Times

Nicole Kidman Convinced Keith Urban To Relocate To Australia After Annoying Him With Phone Calls To Her Mom

Nicole Kidman allegedly convinced her husband, Keith Urban to relocate to Australia for good. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Kidman and Urban have not been on the same page when it comes to their living arrangements. After all, Urban wants to stay in Nashville because it’s closer to where he works. But Kidman has always wanted to return to Australia because her mom is there.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy