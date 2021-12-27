ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfqH0_0dWXDZht00

A Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Around 11 pm on Friday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department dispatched a team to the area of Barberry near Quince Street, after receiving reports of “suspicious activity”.

Upon arrival, they found the accused, 32-year-old Brittany Wilson, covered in blood outside the house she shared with her boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, the police said.

When officers entered the residence, they found her 34-year-old boyfriend with “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body”.

She reportedly told the police that she and Foster had consumed methamphetamine earlier that day. She also told investigators that she believed her boyfriend had several other entities living in his body for several months, and she was setting him free by stabbing him, reported the Associated Press.

She also claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals, said the police.

Ms Wilson was subsequently arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. A mugshot released by the police showed the accused dressed in the orange jumpsuit and wearing a big smile.

She was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, with her bail set at $2m cash.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
Idaho8.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Foster
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found guilty of murder after dumping 22-year-old woman on side of Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- James Maurice Walker, the man arrested after a 22-year-old woman was found dead on the side of a highway near Cascade, has been found guilty of first-degree murder. According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Walker will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of The post Man found guilty of murder after dumping 22-year-old woman on side of Highway 24 appeared first on KRDO.
CASCADE, CO
lawandcrime.com

Mom Who Executed Her Kids with Shotgun, Called 911, and Waited on Front Porch While Covered in Blood Is Sentenced to Prison

A judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday sentenced a woman to spend the rest of her life behind bars after she admitted to executing her own children in cold blood by shooting them in the head inside their family home earlier this year. Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Mancini handed down the mandatory minimum of two life sentences after Krisinda Bright pleaded guilty to the February 2021 murders of 16-year-old Jeffrey “JJ” Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Sword#Murder#The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss

MPD is looking for the man who shot and killed the man who raised him over a dispute on Christmas Day

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Day that claimed the life of one man over a family dispute between the victim and the suspect.  Family members say 41-year-old Fransqwur Harris raised 30-year-old Latron Jones, but a deadly shooting ended Harris’s life on December 25, […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
foxbaltimore.com

2 convicted felons charged in armed fight at Rehoboth bar on Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police arrested two men after a shot was fired during a violent fight at a Rehoboth Beach bar on Christmas morning. It happened just down the street, on Coastal Highway, from where another shooting took place last week. Delaware State Police charged Joshua Daniels and Malik...
BALTIMORE, MD
WIVB

Woman charged in connection with Wellsville parking lot stabbing

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County woman was taken into custody after authorities accused her of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Haley Button, 23, was found by New York State Police during a traffic stop in the Town of Amity. She was a passenger in the vehicle.
WELLSVILLE, NY
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy