ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wc3zK_0dWXD3n800
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Asian shares were mixed on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Benchmarks rose in Shanghai and Bangkok on Monday but fell in Tokyo and Seoul. Many global markets are closed for holidays.

Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, about support for the economy highlighted differences in stance among major economies in balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check.

The Federal Reserve is among a handful of central banks that have already begun cutting interest rates or otherwise cutting back on the extra support they provided when the pandemic first slammed world economies in early 2020.

“The divergences in global monetary policy are set for a sharper turn heading into the new year, especially after the PBOC’s announcement that it will remain ‘proactive' in its use of monetary policy tools," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

“With Omicron cases rising across China, pushing regions into lock downs and tighter social restrictions, a case for additional growth support is increasingly clearer," it said.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2% to 3,623.58, while Thailand’s SET was nearly unchanged.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.2% to 28,722.87 and the Kospi in Seoul declined 0.3% to 3,004.92. India’s Sensex slipped 0.3% to 56,935.80.

Markets were closed in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Australia.

That followed a mixed day of quiet trading on Friday, when many markets around the world were closed or ending early in observance of Christmas.

Last week, the S&P 500 set another record as fears ebbed about the potential impact of omicron outbreaks. However, much is still uncertain about the variant, which is spreading extremely quickly, leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, with airlines reporting COVID-related staffing problems. France reported more than 100,000 new cases in a daily record.

Authorities in many countries have doubled down on vaccination efforts as omicron outbreaks complicate efforts stave off fresh lockdowns while hospitals are still under strain from delta variant infections.

A day earlier, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% to set a record as investor fears ebbed about how badly the omicron variant will hit the economy at a time when inflation is running at a nearly four-decade high in the United States.

In energy markets Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gave up 63 cents to $73.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The price of Brent crude oil rose 19 cents to $75.98.

The U.S. dollar was at 114.45 Japanese yen, up from 114.38 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.1322 from $1.1318.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Stocks end 2021 on a weak note, still notch big yearly gain

Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the way.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Markets Slide to a Lower Close in a Quiet Finish to a Loud Market Year

Investing.com - Major U.S. indices closed lower in a late dip on the last day of 2021, a muted finish to a full volume year. The S&P 500 finished at 4766, down .26%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points or .16%, and the NASDAQ Composite traded down 97 points, or .6% lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 ended down .15%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Electronic Trading#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Ap#People S Bank Of China#The Federal Reserve#Pboc#Mizuho Bank#Omicron
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
MarketWatch

Market timer McClellan sees sharp stock-market selloff 'beginning imminently'

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the McClellan Market Report, warned of a "sharp drop" in the stock market "beginning imminently" and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appears to reflect a "blowoff exhaustion"; negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two to three weeks...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks to see in New Year near record highs after banner 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets dipped on Friday in thin trading but were set to see in the New Year with double-digit gains for 2021 while oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel following their biggest annual rise since 2009. The U.S. dollar, which has had its best year since...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
54K+
Followers
79K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy