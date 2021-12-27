ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bird flu reportedly kills 2,000 wild cranes and infects over 10,000 in Israel

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12taar_0dWXCSmH00

A bird flu outbreak in Israel has killed over 2,000 wild cranes in the northern part of the country, an expert with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority says.

In addition to the dead birds, another 10,000 are believed to be infected, according to Ohad Hatsofe, a specialist at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, AFP reported.

During this time of the year, hundreds of thousands of migratory birds gather at the Hula Lake Reserve in northern Israel as they pass through the region on their way to Africa.

Authorities reported last week that about a fifth of wild cranes living in or migrating through Israel could be infected with fatal bird flu.

They are expecting to clear away about 30-tons of crane carcasses and cull about hundreds of thousands of chickens in northern Israel as the virus spreads across the region, local news reports say .

The Agriculture Ministry has said the avian influenza H5N1 has been ravaging some chicken populations in northern Israel, and last week, the Ministry of Health urged people to take routine precautions before the consumption of chicken and egg products.

“The public is urged to only buy these products from regulated businesses and to make sure that eggs are stamped for veterinary supervision. Chicken meat and eggs must be thoroughly cooked before consumption,” the Ministry of Health noted in a statement.

It urged the public to maintain personal hygiene and to wash their hands well after handling chicken meat and egg products, and also to keep uncooked chicken meat or eggs well separated from other foods.

“Furthermore, the public is urged to take extra precautions to avoid contact with migratory birds and to maintain a safe distance from them,” the ministry noted.

While it is rare for H5N1 to spread among humans, there have been past outbreaks in which H5N1 has killed more than 450 people across the world since 2003, according to the WHO.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Massive New Bird Flu Outbreak Could Be 2022’s Deadly Pandemic

Israel’s National Security Council has assumed control of a massive bird flu outbreak in the Galilee, which scientists warn could become a “mass disaster” for humans. Over half a billion migrating birds pass through the area every year, heading for warm African winters or balmy European summers, making this a catastrophic location for a major bird flu outbreak—right at the nexus of global avian travel.
ANIMALS
healththoroughfare.com

Is A Bird Flu The New Global Danger? Thousands Of Migrating Cranes Dead

A large bird flu outbreak in the Galilee has been taken over by Israel’s National Security Council, which scientists say might turn into a “mass calamity” for people. Annually, nearly 500 million migratory birds travel across the area on their way to sunny African winters or pleasant European summers, rendering it a potentially disastrous location for a significant bird flu epidemic at the crossroads of global avian migration.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Israel#Bird Flu#Migratory Birds#Dead Birds#The Israel Nature And#Parks Authority#Afp#The Agriculture Ministry#The Ministry Of Health#H5n1
BBC

Bird flu: Outbreak in Watlington is second in Norfolk

A second outbreak of bird flu has been found on commercial premises in Norfolk. The H5N1 virus was discovered in the Watlington area, near King's Lynn, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said. The virus is highly contagious and can destroy poultry flocks. Temporary control zones of...
ANIMALS
investing.com

Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel, poultry also culled

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as poultry birds are culled as a precaution. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met his national security...
WORLD
The Independent

Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes and sparks mass slaughter of chickens in Israel

A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens, as authorities try to contain what they say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation’s history.The situation is not yet under control, according to Uri Naveh, a senior scientist at the Israel Parks and Nature Authority, who said on Monday: “Many of the birds are dead in the middle of the water body so it's difficult for them to be taken out.Warning that the clean-up was going more slowly than expected, Mr Naveh added: “We...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Israel tries to contain avian flu outbreak after 5,000 wild cranes die

Tens of thousands of turkeys are being destroyed in Israel, as it tries to contain a serious avian flu outbreak. More than 5,000 migratory cranes have already died at the Hula Nature Reserve, which Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg called "the worst blow to wildlife" in Israel's history. Local farmers were...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq

An endangered leopard captured in Iraq's mountainous north had its hind leg amputated on Friday following a trap-inflicted wound, an AFP photographer said. The Persian leopard, taken in a day earlier in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region near the border with Turkey, had injured two people, said Colonel Jamal Saado, head of the environmental protection police in Dohuk province.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Israel to Suspend Bird Hunting Season Due to Avian Flu

Israel is in the midst of one of the worst outbreaks of the avian flu to ever hit the country. The country has culled over half a million chickens and recorded the deaths of about 5,000 migratory cranes in the Hula Nature Reserve, according to the New York Times. The Hula Nature reserve is a wetland in northern Israel that serves as a critical stopping point for cranes as they migrate south to Africa. The cranes have primarily been found dead in the water. Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg told The Times of Isreal that the outbreak is “the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy