Houseplants don’t just make our homes feel cozier, they can also have amazing health benefits. Some zap toxins in the air, while others boost your focus — and they all help ease anxiety and stress. When it comes to better sleep, there’s a plant for that, too! The Christmas cactus could be just what you need to catch some more Zzzs this holiday season.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO