Camel Milk: The exotic elixir

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Pushpesh PantNew Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Xmas hamper we received this year had an unusual and exotic delicacy. There was a box containing artisanal single-origin chocolates made with Camel milk. The dark chocolates came in different flavours and were sinfully seductive, especially those enriched with nuts and coffee...

