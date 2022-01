Social media users have recently pushed a claim that New York lawmakers are planning to vote on a bill that would allow for the “indefinite detention” of people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Not only is there no such vote scheduled on the bill in question, the bill is old -- a leftover effort from concerns about a spate of Ebola cases in the U.S. in 2014.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO