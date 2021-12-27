tvN Sat-Sun Fantasy Drama Bulgasal with Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara Takes a One Way Ratings Fall from 6% to 4% Range 4-episodes In

Last weekend was the conclusion of two high profile tvN dramas Jirisan and Happiness so it slipped my mind that this weekend is actually the premiere of jTBC period romance Snowdrop. I’m actually nervous about this drama because of all the early furor over the plot by the K-netizens back in March during the Joseon Exorcist debacle, with accusations that the drama was going to romanticize the era of the government crackdowns on university students in the early 1980’s and also whitewash the dictatorship action and period. That furor has died down because the production promised the plot would not do so and ask for patience to watch the drama after it aired before making any assertion. But this week the leads Jung Hae In and Jisoo along with the PD attended the press conference and after that came the murmurs again that this drama’s central and ancillary romances are all going to be problematic in how it weaves in the real life crackdowns on innocent college students. I’m girded for the drama to undergo scrutiny and expect it will have to answer hard questions, and if it does have problematic elements I can expect it to be magnified by the netizens rather than brushed aside. The drama airs this Saturday on December 18th and will also stream on Disney+.

