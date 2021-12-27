ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

tvN Sat-Sun Fantasy Drama Bulgasal with Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara Takes a One Way Ratings Fall from 6% to 4% Range 4-episodes In

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hullabaloo around jTBC Sat-Sun drama Snowdrop and its highly controversial premiere last weekend overshadowed the same time arrival of new tvN Sat-Sun drama Bulgasal (Immortal Souls). Starring Lee Jin Woo, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, and Gong Seung Yeon, I wasn’t personally interested but it was occupying...

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

Jung Hae In and Jisoo Attend Press Conference for jTBC Sat-Sun Drama Snowdrop Ahead of December 18th Premiere

Last weekend was the conclusion of two high profile tvN dramas Jirisan and Happiness so it slipped my mind that this weekend is actually the premiere of jTBC period romance Snowdrop. I’m actually nervous about this drama because of all the early furor over the plot by the K-netizens back in March during the Joseon Exorcist debacle, with accusations that the drama was going to romanticize the era of the government crackdowns on university students in the early 1980’s and also whitewash the dictatorship action and period. That furor has died down because the production promised the plot would not do so and ask for patience to watch the drama after it aired before making any assertion. But this week the leads Jung Hae In and Jisoo along with the PD attended the press conference and after that came the murmurs again that this drama’s central and ancillary romances are all going to be problematic in how it weaves in the real life crackdowns on innocent college students. I’m girded for the drama to undergo scrutiny and expect it will have to answer hard questions, and if it does have problematic elements I can expect it to be magnified by the netizens rather than brushed aside. The drama airs this Saturday on December 18th and will also stream on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Lee Jin Wook And Gong Seung Yeon Are A Married Couple Ready To Fight To The Death In “Bulgasal”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Jin Wook and Gong Seung Yeon’s fiery marriage!. “Bulgasal” is a new fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara will star as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
WORLD
Soompi

Kwon Nara’s And Lee Jin Wook’s Paths Could Soon Cross In “Bulgasal”

TvN’s “Bulgasal” has revealed new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. “Bulgasal” is a new fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara will star as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nam Joo Hyuk
Person
Kim Tae Ri
Person
Lee Jin
Person
Lee Joon
Person
Lee Jin Wook
Person
Kwon Nara
allkpop.com

Lee Jin Wook & Gong Seung Yeon reveal the regular cast member they most wanted to meet on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday'

On the upcoming December 18 KST broadcast of tvN's variety show 'Amazing Saturday- Doremi Market', Lee Jin Wook and Gong Seung Yeon made a guest appearance. Here, the actors each revealed the regular cast member of 'Amazing Saturday' that they had most wanted to meet. Lee Jin Wook stated, "When Kim Dong Hyun writes down the lyrics [during the game], his discouraged state is very relatable. Also, I wanted to resemble P.O.'s optimistic character."
THEATER & DANCE
Soompi

Gong Seung Yeon Throws A Wrench In Lee Jin Wook’s Plan For Revenge Against Kwon Nara In “Bulgasal”

Gong Seung Yeon’s appearance could lead to an interesting plot twist in tvN’s “Bulgasal”!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Snowdrop
Soompi

Joo Sang Wook Gets Nervous In The Middle Of A Joyous Festival In “The King Of Tears, Lee Bang Won”

KBS’s “The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won” has released new stills of its star, Joo Sang Wook!. “The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won” is an traditional epic sageuk about King Taejong, born Lee Bang Won, who helped his father overthrow the Goryeo Dynasty and establish the Joseon Dynasty. A traditional epik sageuk is a historical drama that typically involves a large budget and cast, a long-running storyline, and depictions of real historical events and figures.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Ra Mi Ran Comforts A Debt-Ridden Lee Seo Jin In Hilarious New Poster For Upcoming Comedy Drama

TVING’s upcoming original drama “Internal Medicine Director Park” (literal translation) released a new poster of Lee Seo Jin and Ra Mi Ran!. Based on a webtoon, “Internal Medicine Director Park” is a reality-oriented comedy that depicts the “funny and sad” life of a doctor. Director Park (Lee Seo Jin) dreamed of becoming a true doctor, but he agonizes between the art of medicine and his business abilities in a clinic with barely any patients.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NME

‘Bad And Crazy’: Watch Wi Ha-joon and Lee Dong-wook perform their own stunts

New behind-the-scenes footage of tVN’s latest K-drama series Bad And Crazy series have showcased lead actors Wi Ha-joon and Lee Dong-wook performing their own stunts. In light of the series’ recent premiere, streaming platform iQIYI shared footage of the filming process behind the multiple brutal encounters between Wi and Lee’s characters, Ryu Soo-yeol and K, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Han Ji Min, YoonA, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Excitedly Ring In The New Year In “A Year-End Medley” Posters

Upcoming film “A Year-End Medley” has shared new character posters!. “A Year-End Medley” centers around the people who come to Hotel Emross, each with stories of their own, and build new relationships. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Go Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young, and Jung Jin Young.
MOVIES
Soompi

Kim Nam Gil Listens To What Jin Sun Kyu Has To Say In New Drama About Korea’s 1st Criminal Profiler

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” (literal translation) released new stills of Kim Nam Gil and Jin Sun Kyu!. Set in the late 1990s, “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” is a drama based on the first criminal profiler in South Korea, who looked into the hearts of serial killers at a time when random, motiveless murders were on the rise.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

First Drama Stills for tvN Period Romance Drama Twenty Five Twenty One with Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk

Setting a drama in a past real life time frame is a delicate thing, to capture that experience and weave it into a fictional story well plus doing justice to those who lived through it. It’s a reason the Answer Me series is so beloved and highly rated when it aired, nostalgically using fictional characters to remind everyone of the real life world from 1997, 1994, and 1988. We’re getting another drama set in the 90’s coming up, more specially the South Korean financial crisis of 1997, with early 2022 tvN series Twenty Five Twenty One. Starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, she’s a member of the national fencing team in sabre and he’s a sports reporter, and each experiences family and dream ups and downs due to the financial crisis impacting the entire nation. The drama will span many years and sounds more akin to those J-doramas where the leads meet, move apart, meet again, et. al., until it’s finally time to go for that happy ending. The drama released the first set of stills this week showing Kim Tae Ri as a bright high school student and Nam Joo Hyuk manning a local book and DVD rental store.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Kim So Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Je Hoon, and Honey Lee are the Daesang Nominees for the 2021 SBS Year End Drama Awards

Well this is going to be a tight two lady race for the winner and it’s trending nearly evenly split among the K-netizens commentary. SBS released the four nominees for this year’s SBS Drama Award Daesang and it’s Kim So Yeon in Penthouse, Song Hye Kyo for Now, We are Breaking Up, Taxi Driver himself Lee Je Hoon, and Honey Lee as One: The Woman. It’s clearly a showdown between Kim So Yeon and Honey Lee and I actually don’t know who will win. Last year the winner was Namgoong Min in Stove League but Kim So Yeon was also up for Daesang then since Penthouse season 1 already aired and was a ratings hit, so it could go to her both for continuing a memorable performance and also losing out last year. But Honey Lee absolutely hard carried her entire drama and brought in higher than expected ratings. Song Hye Kyo’s nom ins clearly to respect her seniority and doing a SBS drama but her somnolent character and performance in Breaking Up is one of her least impressive. Lee Je Hoon could have had a shot if the Taxi Driver aired closer to now but it’s lost a lot of steam and buzz since it finished this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
dramabeans.com

Casting finalized for upcoming tvN drama Little Women

Casting has been finalized for tvN’s upcoming drama Little Women, with Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Nam Ji-hyun (The Witch’s Diner), and Park Ji-hoo (All of Us Are Dead) confirmed in leading roles. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel by the same name, the three play sisters...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy