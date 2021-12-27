ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Baidu's Jidu Auto to Mass Produce Its 'Robot' Electric Vehicles in 2023

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said Jidu Auto would start mass production of...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS
Coinspeaker

Nio Unveils Its New Electric Vehicle Sedan and AR Glasses

Nio plans to expand its electric vehicle line into other countries in the European Union beyond Norway where it currently operates. Chinese electric vehicle startup Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) has unveiled its new electric vehicle sedan, the ET5, its latest addition to its fleet set to begin deliveries by 2022. The revelation was made at the annual ‘Nio Day’ event and it can be used with a new Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that was developed by Nreal, a startup backed by the company’s venture capital arm, Nio Capital.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Toyota 'Rickrolled' everyone during its massive electric vehicle reveal

Toyota knows the game, and it's gonna play it. The automaker's reveal of 15 upcoming electric vehicles last week was no joke, but it hid one. Among the concepts was a tiny city car called the Micro Box that was shaped like the name suggests and had a QR Code embedded in its front.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Rideshare-Targeted Electric Vehicles

'Arrival' is an American auto manufacturer focused on creating sustainable electric vehicles, and it has just debuted the 'Arrival Car,' its first venture into electric cars, not to be confused with its previous electric vans. The Arrival Car was created specifically for 'Uber,' the widely popular rideshare service. The Arrival Car is described as an affordable electric vehicle that will ideally make Uber's service more sustainable.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baidu#Robot#Jidu Auto#Reuters#Ev#Chinese
ptonline.com

On Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles & a Sled for Santa

“Technology is only successful if it improves the lives of people.”. So said John Davis, Director of Autonomous Vehicle and Future Technology, Ford Motor Company. That fundamental need for improvement is something that sometimes gets lost in discussions of tech developments. Credit to him. One of the things that Ford...
CARS
CleanTechnica

15% Of Auto Sales In Europe Were Fully Electric Vehicles In November

Despite smaller growth rates, the European passenger plugin vehicle market is still in the fast lane. More than 221,000 plugin vehicles were registered in November — which is +33% year over year (YoY). This performance is even more impressive when we consider that the overall auto market continued to fall off a cliff — down 18% last month, with the 864,000 units registered last month being the lowest November in 30 years!
CARS
Carscoops

Audi’s Swanky Charging Hub Is A First Class Lounge For Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle charging stations aren’t terribly exciting as many of them are simply a handful of chargers located at the back of a parking lot. Audi is turning that idea on its head with their swanky new charging hub project. Instead of visiting a desolate parking lot, EV owners are treated to a premium charging experience that is similar to airport lounges.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
thedallasnews.net

TII announces its electric vehicles under Montra brand

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): TI Cycles of India (TII), part of the Murugappa Group, today, announced Montra brand to lead its Electric Vehicle (EVs) business. Montra, an existing brand under TII has stood for achievement, strength, fearlessness and an ambitious spirit. With the rapidly evolving mobility landscape, the brand too is evolving while retaining its values.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Here's everything you don't know about electric vehicles

The first electric car was developed in the early 1900s in Iowa, but was far from the electric cars of today. However, since then they have become critical components for a more sustainable society, despite having to surpass engineering challenges. The range of these vehicles is still being questioned by...
CARS
thefocus.news

The Rivian electric vehicle's price range may surprise you

The Rivian electric vehicle’s price range may surprise you, so let’s discover how much it will cost you to get your hands on these fresh sets of wheels. Rivian is a startup company based in Michigan and California. Fans are keen to find out how much the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV’s are as they release next month.
CELEBRITIES
techeblog.com

Honda’s Shogo is an Electric Ride-On Vehicle Designed for Children

Honda wanted to bring joy to young, hospitalized patients with “Shogo,” an electric ride-on vehicle for children designed by the company’s. Their goal was to relieve the stress and anxiety of children and their families by transporting them throughout their hospital stay for “Project Courage”. Honda engineers collaborated with the staff at CHOC to determine exactly what features should be added. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
gizmochina.com

Bajaj Auto’s new 500,000 sq ft. electric vehicle plant to start production from June 2022

Bajaj Auto, on Wednesday, announced a Rs 300 crore investment for its new EV manufacturing plant in Akurdi, Pune. The plant covers half a million square feet, employs over 800 people, and will be able to produce 500,000 electric vehicles every year. Further investments will be flowing in from a number of suppliers who will be injecting another Rs 250 crore.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Electric Vehicles Face Pricing, Charging Infrastructure Roadblocks to Mass Adoption

The federal government and numerous industries have been preparing for a greener future, setting goals to reduce greenhouse emissions by switching to electric vehicles. But the next hurdle to clear is convincing the wider public to get on board. Arun Kumar, managing director in automotive practice at AlixPartners, spoke to Cheddar's Ken Buffa about consumer trends related to EV transition and said he believes a widespread switch is imminent in 2022. Despite this, he acknowledged there are still significant obstacles to overcome, including high prices and more charging stations. "Without charging infrastructure, people are going to struggle with increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the future," Kumar told Cheddar. "I think by 2030 our estimate is that about a million chargers need to be put in place nationally in the U.S."
CARS
Autoblog

Volkswagen's electric ID.Buzz van is nearly ready for its big debut

Volkswagen is nearly ready to show the world the production version of the ID.Buzz concept it unveiled in 2017. Fully electric, the retro-inspired van starred in a short video published on the firm's social media channels ahead of a full introduction planned for 2022. The 17-second flick seemingly highlights the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy