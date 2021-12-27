ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Instant Genius Podcast: The science of ageing, with Dr Andrew Steele

By Sara Rigby
Science Focus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Andrew Steele, computational biologist and author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting...

www.sciencefocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scientific American

Listen to This New Podcast: Lost Women of Science

A new podcast is on a mission to retrieve unsung female scientists from oblivion. Katie Hafner: Hello 60-Second Science listeners. I’m Katie Hafner, and I’m the host of a new podcast called Lost Women of Science. I’ve been writing about science and technology for decades, most of that time for the New York Times, but very rarely did I write about a woman who was a major figure. I don’t remember it bothering me very much at the time. It just seemed normal.
SCIENCE
NutritionFacts.org

Dr. Greger on the “How to Be Good” podcast

There are lots of positive steps we can take in the world to live a more sustainable life. Dr. Greger explores a better way forward with Gareth and Anca Barrett. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:13 — 20.7MB) | Embed.
PODCAST
Wellness Mama

509: Dr. Hillary Lampers on Longevity, Aging Gracefully, and Her Hunting Podcast

Amazon Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Listen Notes Pandora RSS Spotify Spreaker Stitcher TuneIn YouTube iHeartRadio. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 01:02:46 | Recorded on December 30, 2021 | Speaker: Dr. Hillary Lampers | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Listen Notes...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageing#Bbc Science Focus#Bloomsbury Publishing#Instant Genius#Mphys
nextpittsburgh.com

Wild West of Computing podcast reveals how CMU helped to create computer science

There were no smoking six-shooters and creaky saloon doors in the Wild West of Computing. Instead, there was the unearthly buzz of electric hums and high-pitched beeps of ancient (well, 1950s-’60s) computers whirring to life as the digital realm was being born, to a large extent, in the labs and classrooms of Carnegie Mellon University.
PITTSBURGH, PA
unc.edu

New podcast: Implementation Science at Work

The Impact Center at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) has created an exciting new resource, “Implementation Science at Work.” The podcast, which dropped its initial three episodes in November, explores questions and strategies in implementation science including tackling community health issues, reducing health disparities, and improving community and population outcomes through building capacity.
SCIENCE
movin925.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: K-Cup Kelly

Alexis is back for another Phone Tap! Her target today is a guy who thinks she’s his tinder match, but before they go out he needs to spill all the secrets about anyone he’s ever hooked up with.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

The Reason Behind Humans’ Evilest Impulses is Now Revealed

Even though we like to believe our parents when they tell us that we’re good people, such statements are far from the truth sometimes. It doesn’t take too much intelligence to figure out that there’s plenty of evil in the hearts of many: envy, wrath, lust, pride, greed, sloth, gluttony, and so on.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Famous Fossils Scientists Got Incredibly Wrong

We sort of take for granted the depictions of prehistoric beasties illustrated in the books of our childhood. But piecing together Earth's murky past is a lot harder than it sounds. Scientists have to rely on fragmentary bones, weathered footprints, impressions in rock – these don't always capture the fine...
SCIENCE
Deadline

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Writer-Director Sarah Smith And Writer Peter Baynham On Exploring Friendship In A “World Of Screens And Online Relationships”

In a world where technology has so much influence in the lives of children, there’s always going to be an underlying fear for parents that their kids will struggle to make real connections. As parents themselves, it was important for Ron’s Gone Wrong writer-director Sarah Smith (alongside director Jean-Philippe Vine) and writer Peter Baynham to demonstrate a balance between that fear and the reality that this technology is not inherently a bad thing. The film follows Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), a lonely middle-schooler who has trouble connecting with his classmates who all have B*Bots, a robot companion that claims to be...
MOVIES
New Scientist

New Scientist's predictions for the big science stories of 2022

HELLO and welcome to the first issue of 2022 – and our predictions of what the year ahead holds. This magazine went to press as the omicron variant of the coronavirus was on the rise. As the pandemic enters its third calendar year, we look at the likely evolution of further variants and the need for yet more boosters in the next 12 months.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy