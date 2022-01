Pet parents gathered at the James Prendergast Library in droves Wednesday afternoon for the Chautauqua County Humane Society’s Drive-Thru Pet Pantry. A line of cars filled the parking lot and wrapped around the corner onto Cherry Street in Jamestown as humane society volunteers headed out to get more dog and cat food. Jennifer Bartkowski, director of human and animal support services, said people were lined up before the event started at 2 p.m. The group started the giveaway early, handing out bags of small and large dog food, dog biscuits and cat food to those in line.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO