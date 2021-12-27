ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Bitcoin price rises today after witnessing a fall...

forextv.com

ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu, Litecoin, NEAR Price Analysis: 31 December

The past few days witnessed a bullish recovery attempt while the market-wide sentiment exhibited a bearish inclination. Shiba Inu struggled to cross the 20 SMA and found it difficult to cope after losing the $0.000035 level. Litecoin followed Bitcoin’s trajectory but failed to back it up with trend-altering volumes.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil snaps 7-session streak of gains but logs best yearly rise in over a decade

U.S. oil futures on Friday settled lower on the eve of 2022, marking the first decline in the past eight sessions, but the loss belies a stellar year for crude bulls, with the commodity posting the sharpest annual rise since 2009. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery declined $1.78, or 2.3%, to end at $75.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. For the week, oil rose 1.9%, rose 13.7% in December and posteed a 0.3% rise in the quarter. For the year, WTI rallied more than 55% to clinch its sharpest annual gain in 12 years, FactSet data show.
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in Charge Around 0.7250 amid Weak USD

The AUD/USD pair is pulling back from an intraday high while remaining at a 6-week high. Mixed news and a busy calendar are depressing market sentiment. Prime Minister Morrison convenes an extraordinary cabinet meeting due to record cases in Australia. The AUD/USD price analysis shows bullish behavior as the USD weakens with the fall in … Continued.
ForexTV.com

Gold Outlook: Looks Pressured Around $1,800 as US Yields Rise

After unexpected volatility, gold is struggling to hold a weekly low. Despite the sharp increase in COVID infections, the market sentiment remains relatively resilient. US data was weaker while yields rose on disappointing seven-year auctions. The gold price outlook remains unclear as the price remains choppy, playing within the range. Meanwhile risk sentiment is neutral … Continued.
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: The meme cryptocurrency going stable $0.00003591

Shiba Inu price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003962. The Shiba Inu price prediction reveals that the meme cryptocurrency is currently experiencing a bearish trend with stable momentum. The price of SHIB/USD has been fluctuating. On December 26, 2021, the price went from $0.00003683 to $0.00003831. The meme cryptocurrency maintained the momentum the next day and went from $0.00003831 to $0.00003943, entering the $0.00003900 mark. On December 28, 2021, the market experienced a flash crash, and the price went from $0.00003943 to $0.00003594; it gradually declined even more and went to $0.00003591, which is the current price of Shiba Inu.
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin tumbles 7%, leads major cryptocurrency losses

Major cryptocurrencies tumbled amid concerns about the omicron variant and holiday travel disruptions around the globe. Bitcoin traded 7.4% lower from 24 hours ago at around $47,849. The cryptocurrency was down more than 30% from its all-time high of $68,990 in November, according to CoinDesk data. Ether declined 7.6% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $3,801. It was down more than 20% from its record high of $4,866 in November. For smaller tokens, Terra’s LUNA dropped 8.9% to about $86, while Polkadot went down 13% to around $28. Meme coin Dogecoin traded 9% lower at around $0.17, while another dog-themed token Shiba Inu lost 11.3% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $0.000035.The omicron variant has led to the cancellation of thousands of flights around the globe, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut its recommended COVID-19 isolation time to five days from 10.
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Price Looking to Break 115.00 as USD Firms up

The USD/JPY pair tries to confirm its breakout before resuming its swing higher. A new higher high could activate further growth towards the 150% line. Dropping and stabilizing below the R1 and under the upside line may announce a deeper drop. The USD/JPY price is trading at 114.80 at the time of writing below, 114.94 … Continued.
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD Price Looks Vulnerable Around 0.68 as USD Gaining Back

NZD/USD ended a two-day losing streak on Tuesday with some positive momentum. Bullish sentiment in the markets provided a tailwind for the riskier Kiwi. Intraday buying was encouraged by weak dollar demand, although the lack of liquidity warrants caution. During the early European session, the NZD/USD price hovered around the daily high of 0.6810. The … Continued.
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Struggling Below 1.28, Remains Flat as Year Ends

The USD/CAD struggled to recover from more than a week’s lows. Despite sluggish dollar price movements, higher oil prices supported the Canadian dollar. The break below the bullish channel’s support will result in further short-term losses. The USD/CAD price lost modest intraday gains, the last trading around 1.2785 neutral before the European session. –Are you … Continued.
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Rising Over The Holidays?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 2.3% higher over 24 hours at $0.00003825 Monday morning. What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-rival has shot up 26.15% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, SHIB moved 0.8% higher against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and fell 0.7% against Ethereum (CRYPTO:...
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Pares Losses as USD Slips, Attempting to Break 1.1330

EUR/USD recovers from losses in the early Asian session. French Prime Minister Macron held an emergency meeting on Monday to address many Covid cases. Vice President Harris remains hopeful that the index will rise above the BBB and show a willingness to fight inflation. During the early morning hours of Monday in Europe, the EUR/USD … Continued.
bitcoinist.com

Meme Coin Shiba Inu Beats Out Bitcoin To Emerge Most Viewed Cryptos Of 2021

The year 2021 has been a tremendous growth year for cryptos in general, but none other has enjoyed more growth than meme coin Shiba Inu. The dog-themed crypto had grown out of obscurity to become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap for the year. This is also marked by the significant growth of its community that now sits well above the one-million-holder mark.
