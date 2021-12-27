WISeKey’s WISeID Cloud Services Support the EU New Data and Cloud Alliance, which Offers a Broader Push Toward Digital Sovereignty, Intended to Reduce Dependencies from Foreign Technology Providers

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO