WISeKey’s WISeID Cloud Services Support the EU New Data and Cloud Alliance, which Offers a Broader Push Toward Digital Sovereignty, Intended to Reduce Dependencies from Foreign Technology Providers
WISeKey Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today declared the support of the European Union new Data and Cloud Alliance which offers a broader push toward digital sovereignty, intended to reduce dependencies from foreign technology providers. As concrete step towards this support, WISeKey already...martechseries.com
Comments / 0