ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Why Customer Retention Is Highly Dependent on UX Design According to Nextbrain

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUser experience design (UX) is the process of making something easy to use and more desirable. It focuses on human-product interaction as a whole and involves aspects of hardware design. User interface design or UI design is a part of UX design that focuses primarily on designing the interface between the...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

'No' Is Necessary: Why The Customer Isn't Always Right

Veronica Buitron is the CEO & Co-Founder of Tangocode, a Chicago-based digital marketing and software development firm. It's hard to say "no." Whether it's to your children, your friends or even a stranger on the street, many of us aim to please. But "no" is necessary. "No" is the friction that keeps the world turning.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Why flexibility is crucial for customer engagement

"Flexibility" is no longer just a buzzword. The rapid adoption of digital transformation during the pandemic has not only affected how and where we work but also how businesses engage with and retain our customers. The inability to bend with the times has proven an eventual liability for various businesses,...
ECONOMY
marketsplash.com

5 Customer Retention Strategies To Try In 2022

Did you know that companies in the US lose over $136.8 billion dollars each year because of bad customer retention?. Sure, a single company might not add that much to the statistics. But even if that number is just in the thousands of dollars for your business… It’s still something...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responsive Design#Web Design#Ui Design#Ux Design#Nextbrain#Ui#Ux#Adobe
martechseries.com

SE Ranking Launches An Online Academy, Making SEO Available To Everyone

SE Ranking, a leading search engine optimization technology company, launches SE Ranking Academy—an online learning platform for digital marketers and business owners. SE Ranking Academy has been created with the goal to make SEO accessible. Right now, Academy offers a comprehensive and well-structured SEO Basics course, that helps students learn the fundamentals of search engine optimization and teaches how to leverage SEO to promote businesses online. The course was prepared by SEO experts and designed to be clear to everyone, regardless of their background and experience in digital marketing.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

The Future Of AI Process Automation In Marketing

In the past several years, marketers have embraced artificial intelligence technologies to automate a broad range of high-volume, data-intensive tasks from ad targeting to image manipulation. The next phase of AI in marketing has the potential to deliver a much larger impact as the focus shifts from the automation of single tasks to more complex business processes and workflows, and ultimately influencing marketing strategy.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Semrush Named a Leader in 19 Categories in G2’s Winter 2022 Report

Leading online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush earned high accolades in the Winter 2022 Report from peer-to-peer review site G2, whose users have ranked the platform in the leader quadrant across 19 product categories this quarter. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director at Bright. G2...
MARKETS
information-age.com

Why it’s time to rethink your cyber talent and retention strategy

Adam Burns, director of cybersecurity at Digital Guardian, discusses why it's time to rethink your cyber talent and retention strategy. For years now, it has become increasingly evident that the UK is suffering a serious cyber skills gap. Indeed, a recent study by the UK’s Department for Digital Culture, Media & Sport found that in 2021, 50% of private sector businesses had identified a basic technical cyber security skills gap within their organisation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
martechseries.com

Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

Redefining the future of AI-powered intelligent automation and process discovery. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining company based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with Automation...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Linked In Lead Generation Platform Reaches New Customer Milestone

Indianapolis, IN based Kennected is pleased to share that their platform recently passed a new milestone in their mission to boost the business community’s outreach efforts on LinkedIn. The company’s Cloud Kennect LinkedIn software has now helped over 15,000 customers generate leads via LinkedIn, and they look forward to breaking new records in the year to come.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
martechseries.com

The Ultimate Guide to Retargeting Revealed: B2B Business Experts

B2B expert Jeremy Haug recently published his blog titled, The Ultimate Guide To Retargeting. It’s a guide that will go in detail to unveil the most important ways of retargeting to hit business goals. In the blog, Haug brings his entrepreneurship expertise to help business owners turn their website...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

How Marketing Automation Will Work For You

No matter where you turn, most brands are telling you to adopt ‘this technology’ or invest in ‘that solution’ if you’re to stay ahead of the curve. In many respects, they’re right. However, it all depends on the type of tool you put your trust in, and how it’ll benefit your brand’s specific needs. Because even if you have all the innovation in the world, you still might not be getting the results you want – it’s about what’s right for you.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Connecting With Customers: Why Security Should Be The Top Priority For Customer Portals

Stanley Huang is co-founder and CTO at Moxtra. Previously, he was a Principal Architect at Cisco and a Senior Manager at WebEx. With mobile devices at almost every fingertip, clients today demand readily available interactions with brands that are seamless and secure. As organizations rally to build client-centric capabilities into their digital transformation strategies, many are turning to managed client portals to increase connection.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Rise of Streaming Media Fuel Expansion of Audio and Video Editing Software Market, TMR Study

Audio And Video Editing Software Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ US$ 3 Bn By 2030, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2030. The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. Solution is further divided into audio and video. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Professional services is further segmentation into installation, and support & maintenance. Based on device, the market has been segmented into desktop/laptop, and mobile. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end use, the market is segregated into live broadcasting, and media & entertainment. Media & entertainment has been further segmented into cinema/TV shows, news, gaming, advertisement, sports, and others.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Mobile Marketing and Mobile Checkout Experiences: What Do Marketers Need to Keep In Mind?

Your mobile marketing strategy is created to define how you reach out to and interact with prospective consumers when they’re on the go. A multichannel approach may – and should – be used, and you may use mobile marketing tactics to reach out to them through options like SMS, WhatsApp marketing, a mobile app, and other methods. Mobile marketing is particularly important because of the widespread use and popularity of smartphones.
MOBILE, AL
martechseries.com

Leading Interior Design Project Management Platform Indema Releases New Social Media Management Feature

Indema (Interior Design Management) platform, the premier design business, and project management platform for interior designers, has launched its social media management integration feature. This latest feature allows users to enhance their social media marketing directly within the app. This groundbreaking advancement marks the first of its kind for any...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

The Novatar is Here to Disrupt Your Digital Identity

The Novatar project is here to elevate the NFT avatars revolution to a new level. The project gives its NFT enthusiasts a fresh perspective on digital identities. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Umberto Milletti, CEO and Founder, InsideView (a Demandbase company) Each of the 25K Novatars is a newborn...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

HealthWorksAI Unveils the First Healthcare Data Platform using xAI technology

HealthWorksAI, an industry-leading Healthcare analytics company, announces the launch of the 2nd generation of their state-of-the-art xAI program. It’s an advanced analytical approach that collects and processes data, generating in-depth market analysis which standard models do not uncover. Allowing data scientists an efficient way to measure the impact of various plan attributes/factors, xAI provides a better understanding of the correlation between plan features and beneficiary preference. It also provides insights into the influence of multiple verticals at the market level. The models are then combined with the human-computer interface (HCI) features capable of translating models into practical explanations for end users.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Iowan

How to improve customer retention rate through video marketing

Customers are an essential part of your business because they drive revenues. Without them, your business may very well falter and cease to exist. Attracting new customers can be quite a challenging task. But keeping existing ones is equally important. It may seem alright to lose existing customers since you...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy