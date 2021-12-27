ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rise of Streaming Media Fuel Expansion of Audio and Video Editing Software Market, TMR Study

By MTS Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio And Video Editing Software Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ US$ 3 Bn By 2030, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2030. The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the...

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2021 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2031

Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Artificial Intelligence Software industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Artificial Intelligence Software market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Artificial Intelligence Software development status is presented in this report. The key Artificial Intelligence Software market trends which have led to the development of Artificial Intelligence Software will drive useful market insights.
Samba TV Announces Hire of Robert Coon as Chief Revenue Officer

FORMER AMAZON EXEC LED VERTICAL AND PRODUCT SALES ORGANIZATIONS FOR MORE THAN A DECADE. Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced the appointment of Robert Coon to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Previously spending more than a decade at Amazon, a majority of which was spent heading up advertising sales teams, Coon brings deep advertising industry experience to extend Samba TV’s leading market position delivering omniscreen marketing solutions powered by first-party data and identity. During his tenure at Amazon, he was an early leader within the ads division, having owned the launch of Amazon’s connected TV (CTV) products and leading various vertical teams as Amazon’s ad business scaled.
Investment Forecast Platform Monstock introduces NFT function

Modurich, an IT company that creates various services and platforms using blockchain and cloud technology, is developing and operating a Monstock, the blockchain-based investment forecast information platform. Monstock, an investment forecast platform operated by Modurich to solve the problems of the existing investment information market and provide value from a...
CIO Summit Concludes with Digital Transformation Insights from Joget Customers and Industry Thought Leaders

Joget, Inc., the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation and its partner, Mokxa Technologies, concluded an insightful CIO summit at Atlantis, Dubai on December 16, 2021. The MOJO (Mokxa and Joget) CIO co-hosted event gathered attendees from a wide range of industries including computer...
Inbound Marketing: A Few Best Practices for B2B Marketers

Inbound Marketing not only helps you to drive engagement and purchase decisions from your target audience, it can help you drive relevant prospects towards your product or service. If done well, the impact can be profound and long-lasting. Inbound Marketing is an area that is under constant evolution. The basic...
Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a Member of the Science Based Targets Network Engagement Program

Benchmark Digital Partners Joined Effort to Harmonize Science-Based Emissions Reductions Targets and Advance Nature-Positive Corporate Climate Action. As part of its ongoing efforts to leverage data to combat the climate crisis, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC (Benchmark) joined the Corporate Engagement Program of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), a part of the Global Commons Alliance. Benchmark, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, knows companies can limit their greenhouse gas emissions and better safeguard against climate risks when they have built a culture of providing and acting upon accurate, timely, complete, relevant, and auditable climate-related disclosures. As a Corporate Engagement Program member, Benchmark will contribute to SBTN’s development of science-based targets and guidance that organizations can use to reduce their emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals.
DMS Leaders Share Insights on the Future of Data & Consumer Experiences During 2022 Lead Generation World Conference

Industry experts CTO Jason Rudolph, CMO Kathy Bryan & Director of Social Media Lauren Konopelski take the stage. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced a premier lineup of seasoned industry leaders to speak at this year’s Lead Generation World conference. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jason Rudolph, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Kathy Bryan and Director of Social Media Lauren Konopelski of DMS will provide actionable strategies and expert insights during two impactful thought leadership sessions.
Atari Token Lists on Bittrex Global

Atari, a decentralized token designed for the interactive entertainment industry, has just been listed on Bittrex Global, the leading digital asset exchange in safety and security. Marketing Technology News: Survey Your Way to Greater B2B Customer and Employee Loyalty. “Atari has a long-standing history of innovation. We are excited to...
Digital Currency Group and Jamestown Partner to Bring One Times Square to the Decentraland Metaverse

-New Virtual Space Will Launch on New Year’s Eve with MetaFest 2022 Global Party. -Virtual Build to Be First High-Rise Development in Decentraland. Digital Currency Group (DCG), the most active investor in the blockchain and digital assets industry, and global real estate firm Jamestown announced a joint partnership to recreate One Time Square in Decentraland, the leading decentralized virtual world.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Online Courses Let You Learn Music Production at Home

Music production is more technical than ever — but it’s also more necessary than ever. Whether you’re an aspiring hip-hop beatmaker or electronic producer (or you’re simply looking to polish acoustic recordings), being able to make music digitally and use production software can seriously advance your career. Luckily, you don’t have to attend a fancy school or even leave the house to break into the biz. You can now enroll in some of the best online courses for music production right from your home. Online courses for almost all disciplines (including music production) have blown-up recently. E-learning websites such as Masterclass,...
Deadline

HBO Max Makes Top 10 List Of Most Downloaded U.S. Apps Of 2021; Netflix, Disney+ Both Exit Apptopia Chart

HBO Max cracked Apptopia’s list of the 10 most downloaded apps of 2021 in the U.S., while Netflix and Disney+ both fell off the annual chart. The WarnerMedia service tallied 45 million downloads between December 21, 2020 and December 20, 2021, according to the rankings, ranking No. 10. YouTube had 47 million downloads, placing ninth for the year. (See the full chart below.) WarnerMedia parent AT&T last October reported 45.2 million total subscribers to HBO and HBO Max as of September 30, but each account can support multiple mobile app downloads. While most streaming occurs on smart TVs or connected TVs rather...
UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
