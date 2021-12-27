ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia’s most populous state reports 1st omicron death

informnny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant. The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hazzard
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control

The vast wine-growing region now known as the South Australian Riverland produces more than a quarter of Australia’s wine grapes and developed a reputation for producing large volumes of cheap cask wine – an image it is now attempting to dislodge. But in a remarkable quirk of fate, the Riverland began its life in the late nineteenth century as an irrigation colony run on principles of temperance, with no sales of alcohol allowed across the thousands of hectares of land used to grow irrigated crops on either side of the River Murray. And although some time later the Riverland did...
DRINKS
The Independent

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas. More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Protesters set Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on fire

A fire damaged the exteriors and the front doors of Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on Thursday during a demonstration for aboriginal sovereignty.Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and workers inside the building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out.The building has remained a historical and heritage site since the parliament moved to Capital Hill in 1988. The building was added to Australia’s national heritage list in 2006. Authorities had agreed to a small and traditional smoking ceremony as part of a peaceful protest but it soon got out of hand, according to the...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New South Wales#Populous#Three Deaths#Covid#Ap#St Vincent Hospital
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No plans to cut Covid isolation period to five days, government minister says

There are no "current" plans to cut the Covid isolation period from 10 to five days, a government minister has said.Chloe Smith said the current rules in the UK for isolation were "the right" approach – following a move in the United States to relax isolation. "There are no current plans in England to change that period," she told BBC Breakfast."Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that - we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to."We think the current...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

NY sees biggest population loss among all states in pandemic’s 1st year; COVID deaths, migration are factors

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

UK health officials prepare for omicron surge at hospitals

England’s National Health Service is building temporary structures at hospitals around the country to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible omicron variant fuels a new wave of infections.The U.K. reported a record 183,037 confirmed new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 32% more than the previous day. While early data suggests omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than earlier variants, public health officials think the sheer number of infections could lead to a jump in hospitalizations and deaths.In response, the NHS will begin setting up “surge hubs” this week at eight hospitals around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France ups pressure on unvaccinated amid record infections

France’s government is forging ahead with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get coronavirus shots, as the country reported 208,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — a record fueled by the omicron variant.Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday defended a government plan to allow only the fully vaccinated to enjoy continued access to places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums, and sports arenas. The pass will also be required on long-distance trains and domestic flights.Veran said at a parliamentary hearing that the record number of infections means that more than two French people are testing positive every second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fire damages front doors of Australia's Old Parliament House

A fire damaged the front doors and exterior of Australia's Old Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday.The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, although a small group of protesters had been gathering outside the building. One witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that he heard protesters chanting “let it burn.”Social media footage showed flames leaping up the doors, a thick plume of smoke rising above the building, and police dragging protesters away from the front steps.The Australian Capital Territory emergency services said they were called to the scene just before noon and found the front doors alight. The...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy