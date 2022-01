Bitcoin fell a bit on Tuesday, pulling back from the $51,000 level. This is the same type of choppy behavior that we have seen for a while, and I think we are basically just killing time as we head into the new year. We are essentially stuck between the 50 day EMA above and the 200 day EMA below. This is pretty common as far as consolidation is concerned, as we are trying to build some type of base in order to go higher. The $46,000 level continues to be a bit of a hard floor in this market, so I do not think we will break down below there. That being said, it does seem like it is going to take some effort to get above the crucial $51,000 level.

